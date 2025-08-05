By Hailey Zeller

Kids tossing bean bags at targets and giggling, as a nearby deputy is shaking hands with a group of teens. Officers manning the game stations while families enjoy snacks and safety demos. Laughter blends with the low hum of music, but underneath the celebration, something quieter is happening too: connection.

This Tuesday, August 5, from 4-8 p.m., National Night Out returns to the Spotsylvania Towne Center parking lot, transforming it into a hub of family fun, music, and community connection.

“We host National Night Out at the Spotsylvania Town Centre, welcoming all citizens—regardless of where they live—to join us in celebration of our great community.” said Major D.L. Myrick of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. “Additionally, citizens meet our professional and dedicated staff, who work tirelessly keeping Spotsylvania safe.”

Spotsylvania isn’t the only jurisdiction gearing up for National Night Out — officers in Fredericksburg will also be out in force, visiting neighborhoods, chatting with residents, and bringing the event directly to the people.

Marketed nationwide as a night of “community and police partnership,” National Night Out began as a grassroots effort in 1984 with porch lights and block parties. Today, it’s a national movement, with more than 17,000 communities participating.

In Spotsylvania and surrounding counties, where conversations about youth violence, gun safety, and public trust can run deep, it’s not just about small talk or giveaways, it’s about creating the kind of contact that has the power to shift perception, change behavior, and prevent future harm.

In Fredericksburg, that kind of connection is the goal: “to strengthen community partnerships and build trust between our department and our community,” said Caitlyn McGhee, the Public Information Officer of the Fredericksburg Police Department. “It’s a chance to connect in a positive environment and build lasting relationships.”

This year, Fredericksburg officers are doing just that, hitting the streets and visiting neighborhoods across the city. From Cobblestone to Hazel Hill and Heritage Park, officers are bringing the event directly to the people.

“Over the years, National Night Out has had a powerful impact in bringing our community together and opening the door for meaningful conversations,” McGhee added.

Stafford County also embraces the event’s mission. “Our goal is to provide a safe and comfortable environment to build a strong relationship between law enforcement, businesses, and the community,” said Ryan Wilbur, Public Information Officer for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. While Stafford’s main National Night Out event is scheduled for October, the department’s commitment to community outreach continues year-round.

This impact is visible throughout the region. Now in its 42nd year, Spotsylvania’s event continues to expand in reach and turnout. In 2013, the county received national recognition for outstanding community participation. Stafford County earned a spot among the top 15 National Night Out communities in the country last year, a sign of just how invested our region is in making public safety personal.

And that matters.

Because in communities where trust hasn’t always come easily, especially for teens of color, youth from low-income areas, and kids who’ve experienced violence or instability in their neighborhoods, a single positive interaction can be the difference between seeing law enforcement as a threat or as a resource, National Night Out organizers say.

A ring-toss game or a conversation by the patrol car doesn’t erase years of fear or frustration. But it can challenge assumptions. It can soften the edges. It can be the first safe, non-crisis interaction some individuals have ever had with an officer.

And in a region grappling with issues such as this spring’s fatal shooting involving teenagers in Spotsylvania, building lasting, trusting relationships in the community with law enforcement isn’t a nice idea. It’s a necessity.

Local agencies in Spotsylvania and surrounding areas have long offered outreach programs like youth cadet opportunities, ride-alongs, SRO-led summer camps, and neighborhood watch partnerships. But the people most impacted by violence and distrust are often the hardest to reach. Events like National Night Out offer something rare: access.

For those who've only had interactions with law enforcement during traffic stops or emergencies, a simple handshake or shared laugh might be the start of something different.

Because for the kids playing games and the parents chatting nearby, this isn’t about free snacks or photo ops. It’s about possibility. The possibility that the next time they see a patrol car, it won’t come with fear or suspicion, but recognition.

And in a community still learning how to trust, and still deciding whether it wants to, that possibility might just be enough to build something stronger.

