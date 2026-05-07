By Hailey Zeller

COLUMNIST

Fredericksburg

FXBG Tacos and Beer Festival

Photo by Krisztian Tabori on Unsplash

Taco lovers and craft beer fans can sample flavors from vendors across the region during this lively festival at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. The event features live music, beer tastings, taco samples, and festival-style games throughout the afternoon.

When: Saturday, May 9 | 11 AM – 4 PM

Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

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FAM Downtown Sounds: The Unsuitables

FAM Downtown Sounds returns to Market Square with an evening of live rock, funk, and soul from local band The Unsuitables. The longtime summer concert series continues its tradition of bringing the community together for music under the evening sky. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a relaxed night downtown.

When: Friday, May 8 | 6 PM – 8:30 PM

Where: Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square

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Skate Night: Garden Party

Dixon Park transforms into a lively outdoor skate party with music, themed activities, and open skating for all skill levels. This month’s Garden Party theme adds extra fun to an evening designed for community connection and movement. Personal skates are welcome, and rentals will also be available on-site.

When: Friday, May 8 | 6 PM – 8 PM

Where: Dixon Park

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Flower Festival

Downtown Fredericksburg blooms with live music, games, photo installations, and spring-themed activities during the city’s Flower Festival. Visitors can enjoy a free group pilates class, explore downtown businesses, and participate in the popular Flower Crawl while building custom bouquets from participating shops.

When: Saturday, May 9 | 3 PM – 7 PM

Where: Market Square at Fredericksburg Area Museum

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Spotsylvania

Mother’s Day Moms & Mimosas

Photo by Ecaterina Tanase on Unsplash

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with brunch, live music, giveaways, and a flower bar at Orleans Bistro & Grill. Guests are encouraged to wear spring pastels while enjoying chef specials and a festive atmosphere.

When: Saturday, May 9 | Seating at 11 AM and 1:30 PM

Where: Orleans Bistro & Grill

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Virginia Renaissance Faire

Step into Staffordshire Village for the return of the Virginia Renaissance Faire at Lake Anna Winery. The annual event features jousting, archery demonstrations, live performances, wandering musicians, food vendors, artisan marketplaces, and immersive medieval entertainment for all ages.

When: Sunday, May 10 | 10 AM – 5 PM

Where: Lake Anna Winery

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Kinetic Triathlon Festival

Athletes from across the region head to Lake Anna State Park for the Kinetic Triathlon Festival, featuring long course, Olympic, and sprint races throughout the weekend. The event includes open-water swims, scenic cycling routes, and trail runs through the park.

When: Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 10 | 7 AM – 2 PM

Where: Lake Anna State Park

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Stafford

Mother’s Day Weekend at The Grounds

Photo by Rikonavt on Unsplash

Three Stafford women-owned businesses are teaming up for a Mother’s Day experience featuring handcrafted floral arrangements, specialty lattes, and family photo sessions. The event combines coffee, flowers, and keepsake photography into a relaxed afternoon celebration for moms and families.

When: Saturday, May 9 | 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Where: The Grounds Coffeehouse

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National Mini Golf Day at Monster Mini Golf

Monster Mini Golf celebrates National Mini Golf Day with youth pricing available for all guests throughout the day. Visitors can enjoy glow-in-the-dark mini golf, music, and interactive challenges in a family-friendly indoor atmosphere.

When: Saturday, May 9

Where: Monster Mini Golf

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