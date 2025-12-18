Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

In writing this final Digital Insights column for 2025, I wanted to reflect on what the column has accomplished this year. Instead, I found myself thinking more about the types of questions that people have raised with me about data centers, their proliferation, and the resources they consume.

That reflecting led me to an old corner of my professional past — the monastic libraries of medieval England.

Prior to becoming a professional journalist some 25-plus years ago, I was training to be a scholar of medieval history. My research interests were abbots, their education, and how monastic learning spread across England and France in the 11th and 12th centuries. As it turns out, libraries were the tool for tracing that history.

Medieval libraries were relatively small, most having no more than 100 to 200 books. Knowing which house an abbot was trained in, it was relatively easy to read in a year or two most everything a given abbot read in his entire life.

What has that to do with data centers?

It provides a starting point to establish a scale for better understanding just how much more information there is in the world today, and why data centers have become the effective repositories and transmitters of that knowledge.

How Many Bytes Did the Average Abbot Read?

For most of human history, the amount of information available to any given human was relatively small. Consider 12th century England.

An abbot trained in a medium-sized library of 100 books during that period would read about 40,000 pages of text in his lifetime. That’s based on a book averaging 400 pages. Not an unreasonable estimate of book length based on my own experience reading the books that were in these monasteries.

Now, imagine that this monk didn’t read the book on vellum, but on a Nook. How much storage space would be required to hold 40,000 pages of text?

The average modern 400-page digitized book with no images consumes between 1 and 1.5 megabytes of data. So our medieval abbot with a nook would need about 150 Mbs of storage space to hold all the knowledge at his disposal in his 11th century home monastery.

Not a problem, as the Nook GlowLight 4 has 32 Gigabytes of storage space. In other words, the abbot could store the equivalent of an addition 218 medieval libraries — each containing 100 books — on his Nook.

So How Much Data Is Available Today?

The world of the 11th century abbot, when looked at in terms of available knowledge, looks rather limited by today’s standards. But the amount of available information didn’t grow all that rapidly.

Thomas Jefferson had some 6,500 books in his personal library. Using the same estimates — each book has an average of 400 pages and would require about 1.5 megabytes to store digitally — one could fit three libraries the size of Thomas Jefferson’s on one Nook.

While considerably more than our medieval abbot had at his disposal, it was still possible in Jefferson’s day to read every book in that library in one’s lifetime.

What about today?

Well, it can be difficult to fully grasp just how much knowledge can be dialed up at any moment by a human being.

Total data in the world in 2024 was estimated to be 149 zettabytes.

To begin to comprehend that number, let’s back up and look at the how data is measured.

The base unit is a byte, which is roughly equivalent to one character on a keyboard.

Each step up grows exponentially. So, a kilobyte is not 1,000 bytes, but 210 power, or 1,024 bytes. And from there, the numbers explode. A megabyte is 10242 power, or 1,048,576 bytes. A gigabyte is 10243 power, or 1,073,741,824 bytes.

Now, a reader warning. I’m not a mathematician — I’m a writer. So I’m going to quote from GeeksforGeeks.org to explain what this multiplying effective has each step up one takes.

By the time we reach a gigabyte (i.e. 10243 bytes), the difference between the base two and base ten amounts is almost 71 megabytes.

And we are nowhere close to reaching a zettabyte.

The next step up from a gigabyte is a terabyte, which is enough space to hold more than 200 movies.

From there, we move to a Petabyte, which holds 500 Billion pages of standard text print. Next is the exabyte, which can hold 11 million HD movies.

Only then do we reach the zettabyte, which is equivalent to 1 Trillion (with a “T”) gigabytes.

In other words, it’s difficult to imagine how much data a zettabyte is, much less how much data 149 zettabytes represents.

And this number is not sitting still. Every day, there is an additional 402.74 million terabytes of data generated.

The amount of data that any data center processes varies greatly based on the type of information it handles. The numbers can range from gigabytes to petabytes.

At these scales, it becomes a bit easier to understand why the demand for data centers is growing as rapidly as it is.

A Long Way from Cluny

The Cluny monastery in France held one of the larger monastic libraries in medieval Europe. In many ways, it was the center of the monastic world and as such would grow rapidly between the 11th and 14th centuries, spreading over all of Europe. And with it, traveled the knowledge stored in its libraries.

While Cluny grew, however, new knowledge grew very little. In fact, it has only been over the course of the past 15 years that knowledge — measured in terms of information available — began to grow exponentially.

In the middle ages, knowledge doubled roughly every 400 years. By 1900, it was doubling every 50 years.

Now, it is doubling every 12 hours, according to some experts.

That’s a speed which a medieval monk couldn’t possibly grasp. The truth is, it’s a scale of growth that most of us can’t get our heads around. And data centers are, in many ways, the new libraries the world depends upon to store and circulate that information.

