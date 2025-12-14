Become a Sustaining Member

The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Jabe Hugh Barnett II

Fredericksburg

“Hugh spent the majority of his professional life working in information technology, a career that spanned approximately 30 years. Through his work, he built a reputation as someone who was dependable, capable, and always willing to help others solve problems. He earned his high school diploma and multiple IT certifications, reflecting both his intelligence and his dedication to continual learning.

Outside of work, Hugh had many passions. He loved cooking, working with his hands through carpentry, and immersing himself in music—especially classic rock. Whether playing his guitar or sharing songs he loved with his family, music was one of the many ways he connected with people. More than anything, Hugh loved spending time with friends, many of whom became family over the years.”

Thomas Howard Bornemeier

Fredericksburg

“A proud Marine and Vietnam combat veteran, he was awarded the Silver Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and many other honors during his military service. Upon his return from Vietnam, he served at ‘8th and I’ Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. Pat’s profound sense of duty and devotion to his country continued into his professional career as he spent 27 years with the United States Secret Service. He began his Special Agent career in the Columbia Field Office and was also assigned to the New York Field Office and Miami Field Office. …

Following his retirement in 2009, Pat worked for Shoreland Inc., Arlington, VA. In his personal time and in retirement, Pat could frequently be found on the golf course and enjoying time with his family at Edisto Beach in South Carolina. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Ramoth Baptist Church in Stafford, Virginia.”

Kathryn Pierce Douberly

Fredericksburg

“She grew up in Stafford County and graduated from Stafford High School. She was an efficient and well-organized office manager, legal secretary, and advocate for housing for people with AIDS. Yet, she is better known for the warmth, empathy, creativity, and conscientiousness she brought to her interactions with family, friends, the Fredericksburg music scene, community garden, and other community efforts.

For many people, Kathy was the smiling, joking face of Open Mic Night at Colonial Tavern, which she and her partner Thom organized on Monday nights. Her sweet but gutsy voice usually led off the night, and she always had a word of encouragement or advice for nervous first timers. She is widely known for her fierce love of her sons and grandchildren, her music, her wit, her cooking and baking, her sense of style, and her hospitality.”

Mary Darlene Duerden

Fredericksburg

“She especially loved the outdoors, laughing, and lifting others up.”

“Ryan loved the outdoors, the ocean, adventure, and his family. He always had a fishing pole ready for instant action either in the streams of the upper Potomac River or Chesapeake Bay or the James River. He caught his biggest Large-mouth bass while on a father-son fishing expedition in Central Florida. He joined in family vacations, and his quick wit brought laughter and joy to every gathering. Ryan’s adventurous spirit and love for family will be cherished by all who were touched by his kindness and humor.”

Karen Ann McGrath Hartman

Fredericksburg

Dana Hamilton Jones

Stafford

“Dana’s professional career spanned 40 years, starting with his work at Versar before transitioning to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), where he worked in the Environmental Compliance department. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and strong work ethic, Dana formed close bonds with his colleagues, who appreciated his intelligence, humor, and dedication.

In 2012, Dana’s world changed with the birth of his first grandchild. From that moment, he was overjoyed by his role as a grampa, and over the next few years, eight more grandchildren joined his growing family. He adored them all, finding immense joy in their presence and cherishing every moment spent with them.”

Ted Bernard Jung

Fredericksburg

“J.W. was born on January 4, 1958 to Willie and Dorothy Knight and was a lifelong resident of Spotsylvania County. He was owner of Willie Knight & Son Construction, spent 15 years as Superintendent for Sagun Homes in Fawn Lake, and for the last 6 years worked for the federal government. He loved sports, playing golf and fishing; always cheering on his Commanders or Yankees. He was quite the foodie and never passed up the opportunity to enjoy a good hot dog.”

John Rice Long

Fredericksburg

“John was a short order cook at a hamburger stand in Texas, before being drafted into the United States Army during the time of Vietnam. He was well loved by his fellow service men, especially when he was the main cook on duty. After his service he was a long-haul mover driving across the country. He drove a big rig for over 30 years with Paxton and Atlas Van lines.

Johnny enjoyed playing the banjo and harmonica. He was an avid wood crafter and enjoyed drawing. He took great pride in his wooden toys, trinkets, and boxes, often giving them away to friends and family. He also enjoyed baking, especially making lemon meringue pies from scratch. He was an eat your dessert first kind of guy and would happily give you a bite of his own slice. He had the biggest heart, the best laugh, the warmest hugs and enjoyed being a big ol goof. He touched many hearts and will be missed greatly.”

Carole Louise McClintock

Fredericksburg

“Dodie was a 1952 graduate of the Old Falmouth High School. He was a self-employed electrician, who loved playing and coaching baseball and softball. Dodie’s real joy came from hunting and working in his garden.”

Mikel Allen Petty

Fredericksburg

“In both appearance and personality, Mr. Portch was unforgettable. If his stylish suspenders, long hair, gold chains, and earrings didn’t catch your eye, his opinionated, stubborn, and endlessly charming disposition certainly would. Yet above all else, what friends and family remember most is the devotion he showed to Louise. Witnessing the pure, steady, and sacrificial love he poured into her left a lasting impression on everyone around them. Their bond remains a testament to the enduring power of love—a legacy that will be carried in our hearts for generations to come.”

Sharon Joann Reed

Stafford

“She was a proud member of the Women’s Army Corps, where she trained to become a nurse’s aide. Sharon dedicated her life to rearing her five children and spent most of her time with family.

Sharon held extraordinary dedication to her children and grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her loving generosity and for being present. She truly loved being with her children and grandchildren, and she loved to sing hymns and study the Bible.

Sharon was known for her love of gardening and her ability to can foods and cook. She learned to sew from her mother, who was a seamstress, and she enjoyed crafting printed cross stitch treasures.”

Keith Arlington Roop

Stafford

“He was a retired US Army Veteran. While in the military, he worked for the White House communications, under President John F. Kennedy up until President Ronald Reagan.”

Nathaniel Scott Schofield

Fredericksburg

Thelma Smith

Stafford

Elizabeth Charlotte Spooner

King George

“Elizabeth graduated from King George High School and completed coursework at VCU. She enjoyed music, playing the guitar, festivals, crafts, nature, and all animals, great and small.

Elizabeth loved the hills of Appalachia and lived in Asheville, NC for a spell. Her life was neither simple nor easy, but it was marked by tenderness, flashes of humor, surprising courage, and the resilience of someone who kept trying long after trying became a mountain of its own. Those who loved her saw the gentleness beneath the struggle, the sensitivity beneath the storms, the person who remained even when illness spoke louder than she could. Elizabeth’s story is not defined by what hurt her, but by how she kept going, kept loving, and kept reaching for light through the trees. She leaves behind a family who walked with her through every valley, and who will remember her with a love as steady and unshakeable as the hills she treasured.”

Charles Andrew Valiani

Spotsylvania

“Throughout his life, Andy cared for others more than he cared for himself. He spent 10 years in healthcare, working in Sleep Medicine and Neuroscience. In addition to his duties, Andy could regularly be found going above and beyond – he’d sit and chat with patients in comas, and he learned basic phrases in many languages to make patients feel more comfortable. Providing care and being with people wasn’t a job for Andy, it was his purpose.”

Ann Diehl Via

Fredericksburg

“Ann was a devoted and longtime employee of Powell’s Furniture, where she served proudly as Operations Manager and was known for her dedication, warmth, and steady leadership. She cherished shopping trips with her mother and sister, reading romance novels, time spent in the kitchen baking, and any moment surrounded by family or with her beloved dog, Sophie Rose. Music was another of Ann’s passions, and she rarely passed up the chance to enjoy live concerts, especially country music. …

She will be remembered for her kindness, laughter, love for her family, and the many adventures she created along the way.”

Rosemary Britton Wiedman

Caroline

“Rosemary’s life was marked by faith, love, and dedication to those she held dear. She will be remembered for her fierce spirit, unwavering devotion to her family, and the countless ways she touched the lives of those around her.”

“Throughout his life, Clay dedicated himself to a life of service. He proudly served in the United States Army as an infantryman, mechanic, and firefighter/EMT, later continuing to serve as a Deputy Jailer for Kenton County, Kentucky. After his military career, Clay transitioned to civilian service as a logistician for the United States Marine Corps at Quantico. His work ethic, leadership, and loyalty inspired those who served alongside him.

Known for his ‘terrible dad jokes,’ quick wit, and kind spirit, Clay had the gift of making others feel welcome—he truly knew no stranger. A passionate outdoorsman, he found joy in hunting, fly fishing, and sharing his legendary storytelling around any campfire. Deeply rooted in faith, Clay lived each day devoted to God, country, and family, serving actively in his church and community whenever possible.”

