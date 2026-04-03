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Raconteur
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You get in return what you fling at others. Donnie seems to forget that PRESIDENT Trump didn't start dishing out the vitriol, until it was heaped on him by Donnie and his fellow Democrats. Typically, there is Donnie squealing about PRESIDENT Trump's hateful speech, whilst flinging his rancor, secure in his self righteous arrogance.

Is PRESIDENT Trump crass? Oh yeah. Does he say what he thinks about people? Yes. At least he is honest about it . Can you say the same thing about Obama and Biden, as they were sticking the knife in their opponent's back, with a smile and smooth words? They were so very civil about it, (except when Biden got caught on an open mic.)

No matter what PRESIDENT Trump says or does, Donnie will always condemn it. Yes, it's true, if Trump discovered the cure for cancer and gave it free to the world, Donnie would criticize him for killing the cancer cells without Congress' permission.

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