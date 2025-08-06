By Hank Silverberg

More than a million students will be heading back to school across Virginia starting next week, and drivers are being urged to be aware of school buses, bus stops, and children walking to neighborhood schools.

In many areas, the speed limits are reduced within 750 feet of schools, with clearly marked zones sometimes with flashing lights and cameras to enforce it during school hours.

State law sets the maximum speed limit in school zones at 25 miles per hour, but this week the Fredericksburg School board asked the city council to lower the maximum speed limit in school zones to 15 miles per hour.

Drivers who violate that reduced speed limit could face stiff fines. Under Virginia State law, a speeding ticket in a school zone carries a $51 processing fee, and the fine is $7 for each mile per hour over the speed limit, plus an additional amount of up to $250.

Those driving in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania need to be especially aware, as new cameras have been installed in certain locations to catch school zone speeders and issue tickets.

In Fredericksburg, the cameras became active in January and are now issuing citations.

In Spotsylvania, the cameras become operational August 12 and will issue warnings for one month. Beginning September 11, cars speeding through these zones will be issued citations.

Schools’ opening also brings an increase in traffic, particularly school buses making frequent stops. Virginia’s Department of Transportation is offering some tips to drivers to avoid accidents.

Be prepared to stop. The bus will flash yellow lights when it is going to stop and red lights when it stops. Those red lights stay on until the children are fully loaded or unloaded. It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus when the lights are flashing and an extended sign is out. You must stop both behind the bus. And you must also stop if you are coming from the opposite direction unless there is a median or barrier in the center of the roadway.

Passing a stopped school bus can be very expensive. You can be fined $250 with some administrative fees added depending on the jurisdiction

Watch out for students who may dart into the street at the last second trying to get on that stopped bus or get across the street to school.

V-DOT also has some suggestions for parents on how to keep their children safe on the way to and from school.

Get to the stop early so you are not rushing.

Students should stand at least five giant steps away from the street or curb while they are waiting for the bus.

Use sidewalks when they are available or if they are not walk on the left side of the street facing traffic so you can see it coming and they can see you.

Cross the street only at marked crosswalks or at a traffic signal.

Avoid looking at phones or wearing headphones while walking which can distract you.

Schools open in Stafford County on August 11, in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties on August 12, in King George County on August 13, and in the City of Fredericksburg on August 19.

