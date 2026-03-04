By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Photo by visuals on Unsplash

While there has been a tangle of lawsuits and actions by some local boards concerning the April 21 referendum on re-districting, the public need know only this fact: Early voting is on, beginning Friday, March 6.

Wednesday morning, Spotsylvania General Registrar Kelli Acors circulated a public announcement stating definitively that “This Special Election will be conducted in the same manner as all other elections,” including “45 days of early voting.”

She went on to say that “There is no injunction currently stopping the election.”

The legal issues that have been raised will be decided by the courts after Election Day, she wrote, adding that “Each locality’s elections are administered by the Electoral Board and General Registrar.”

Voters in Spotsylvania need also be aware that “in-person early voting is now being held at 4708 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg, 22407. (Next to the Visitor’s Center, near Cracker Barrel).”

Too Eager

While Spotsylvania is struggling with misinformation concerning the election’s legality and whether or not early voting is going forward, in Fredericksburg and Stafford the problem is a few folks jumping the gun.

Fredericksburg’s General Registrar Jessica Atkinson told the Advance via phone that some have shown up thinking that voting has already started.

Virginians for Fair Elections put flyers on people’s doors in Fredericksburg encouraging them to vote yes on the referendum. The flyers included the correct date for the first day of Early Voting — March 6 — but some didn’t see that in reading the flyer.

Stafford County’s General Registrar Anna Hash said that they also have had “a few people here and there showing up in the last week to early vote,” but it hasn’t been a “widespread” issue. Unlike in Fredericksburg, however, Hash can’t pinpoint the source of the confusion.

“I don’t know where they’ve gotten the info,” she wrote in a text message, “and they don’t seem to be able to tell us.”

Contact Your Local Registrar

Should you have any questions regarding this — or any other — election, the first and best source of information is always your localities’ elections office. Find yours, below.

Caroline County

General Registrar

Phone: 804-633-9083

Fredericksburg

Office of Voter Registration and Elections

Phone: 540-372-1030

King George

Registrar

Phone: 540-775-9186

Spotsylvania

Office of Elections | Spotsylvania County, VA

Phone: 540-507-7380

Read the Special Election Early Voting Notice

Public Announcement Re Special 03032026 255KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Stafford

Office of Elections

Phone: 540-658-8600

