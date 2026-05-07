By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

Dominion Energy offers rebates ranging from $1 - $400 on selected products. The rebates are available immediately upon purchase if bought online through Dominion’s Energy Marketplace or from select retailers. Here are the available rebates:

Some of these rebates almost cover the cost of the product. For example, you can purchase an Amazon Smart Thermostat for $5.99.

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Dominion Energy will also ship you a free energy savings kit if you complete a short online energy audit. As needed, the kit will contain low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators, water heater pipe insulation, LED bulbs, door and window weather stripping, door sweeps, electric outlet and switch insulators, caulking, and a smart power strip. You can also pay to have an energy audit performed, and will receive rebates towards incorporated recommendations.

With the hot summer weather approaching, now is the time to install these energy saving products.

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