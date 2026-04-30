By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

The US Department of Transportation announced eight projects that will accelerate the introduction of electric aircraft in the US. The projects are evaluating electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for short-distance air taxi trips, regional flights, cargo shipments, offshore facility support such as oil wells, and emergency medical response support.

The eVOTL aircraft take off and land vertically like a helicopter but either tilt their motors or use other propellers to fly forward reaching speeds around 200 miles per hour.

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Virginia will support two of the evaluations:

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will lead an effort with 13 states to restart regional flights across the country.

North Carolina Department of Transportation will develop piloted medical and regional operations, and autonomous flight operation extending into Virginia.

Some eVTOL aircraft are currently doing air-taxi demonstration flights in New York City between JFK and heliports in Manhattan; they are expected to begin commercial flights in about three months.

So, don’t be surprised if you see electric planes flying overhead soon.

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