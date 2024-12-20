By Bruce Saller

The recent Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission Data Center report and Dominion Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan project the need for significant new electrical generation capability over the next 15 years. It will be very difficult for Dominion to add enough green energy to support this growth, along with replacing their current fossil fuel generation. Reducing our electricity usage will be vital to Dominion achieving its 100% green energy goal.

Heating and cooling our homes is the largest use of residential energy, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. One way to significantly reduce this cost is to add insulation. There are three main types of home insulation:

Fiber insulation in rolls or batts (pre-cut, flat pieces)

Rigid insulation, typically thick foam

Blown-in or loose-fill cellulose or fiberglass

The thermal resistance (R value) of insulation indicates how well it works. Fiber insulation generally comes in three thicknesses:

R13 (3.5”) for 2x4 framed exterior walls

R19 (6.25”) for 2x6 framed exterior walls and under floors

R30 (9”) for attics.

Rigid insulation is generally R10 (2”) and is used on basement/crawl space walls and on the outside of exterior walls. Blown-in insulation has a R value between 2-4 per inch, depending upon the material used and its density. Blown-in insulation is used in attics and to fill existing uninsulated exterior walls.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends the following insulation for our area (Climate zone 4A):

Attic: R60

Under floor: R19

Basement/Crawl Space Walls: R10 rigid or R13 batt

I expect most homes in the area have less than R60 in the attic and no insulation on basement or crawl space walls as the above standards only took effect in 2021. So, if your attic has R30 insulation, adding another layer of R30 insulation will reduce your attic heat loss by 50%.

There is a federal tax credit of 30% of the cost of adding insulation (up to a $1,200 credit). Nota Bene – the new administration may eliminate this credit in 2025, so act now to ensure you receive the credit.

Another cause of home heat loss is through single-pane or gaps in windows. Replacing the windows can provide the greatest energy savings, but it costs several hundred dollars to replace each one. A less efficient but very inexpensive option is to install indoor shrink window kits. These can reduce heat loss up to 35% and only cost about $2 per window (Amazon example).

So, please consider adding additional insulation to help solve our pending energy crunch.

