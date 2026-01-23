Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

There is a way to generate clean energy other than solar: plug-in wind systems. These systems (also called plug and play wind systems) consist of a wind turbine connected to an inverter plugged into a 120-volt wall outlet.

They range in size from a few hundred to a few thousand watts. The inverter synchronizes the generated voltage to the utility voltage and sends power into the house (if utility power is present). Plug-in wind systems cost between $1 to $2 per watt. The wind turbine blade diameters are generally 3 feet for a 500-watt system, 4 feet for 1000 watts, and 8 feet for 2000 watts. Wind turbines weigh between 20 and 100 pounds and need to be mounted on a pole or other structure.

Wind turbines have some advantages over solar. The average Fredericksburg wind speed is 50% higher in the winter than the summer, so wind systems generate the most energy in the winter when solar systems are generating the least (and vice-versa).

Wind systems can also generate more energy over a year than an equivalent power solar system, since there are typically more wind hours than sun hours in the year.

Before buying, be aware of the pros and cons of these systems.

Pros

Simple installation. Many people will be able to install them without professional help. No contract: Does not require a contract with the utility. Portable: Can take the system with you when you move.

Cons

Power export: You won’t be able to export power to the utility. Many units have a sensor to shut off the output when it detects excess power is being generated. (Several bills have been submitted in the Virginia legislature to remove this restriction.) Limits on plugs in circuit. You can’t have anything else plugged into the circuit that the inverter is connected to. Height limits: There are varying height limits for structures depending upon the locality.

If you do decide to install plug-in wind, consider installing two matching systems, connecting one to each phase of your utility power so you can power 240 Volt loads.

