By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

Photo by Kaffeebart on Unsplash

We are in the dog days of summer, and our air conditioners are working overtime to keep us comfortable.

There are two factors besides temperature which impact how hot we feel: humidity and wind. Our bodies get rid of heat through perspiration, which cools our skin by evaporating. Higher humidity slows the evaporation process causing it to feel hotter. Wind can increase the evaporation, causing us to feel cooler. There is a formula (at end of article) to calculate the apparent (feels-like) temperature. Here is a table of apparent temperatures for some temperatures and humidities:

So, increasing the humidity from 50% to 70% causes the apparent temperature to rise by several degrees.

Running an air conditioner will lower the humidity a little, but it is not designed to remove large amounts of moisture. You should consider installing a dehumidifier to reduce your humidity level, especially if you have a basement.

Humidity enters your house through open windows and doors, and when pulled in when using kitchen/bathroom exhaust fans and the dryer. So keep your doors and windows closed as much as possible and minimize your use of fans and the dryer when it is humid outside.

On the plus side, using fans can save you money by lowering the apparent temperature. A seven mile per hour breeze reduces the apparent temperature by 3.8 degrees, allowing you to set the temperature to 75 degrees and have it feel like 71.2 degrees.

In the winter, higher humidity will make it feel warmer, so consider installing humidifiers to raise the humidity to near 50 percent, which will make it feel several degrees warmer.

Hopefully these suggestions will save you energy and money.

For those interested, the apparent temperature formula from Metservice Blog is:

Apparent Temperature (Celcius) = Temperature(T) + .33 x (relative humidity/100 x 6.105 x exp(17.27 x T / (237.7 + T)) - .7 x air speed (meters/sec) - 4

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”