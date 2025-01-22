By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Sarah Flippen, a teacher at Madison Elementary School in Caroline County, with her award letter. Photo submitted by CCPS.

Sarah Flippen, a 2nd grade teacher at Madison Elementary in Caroline County, has been selected to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The award, which is “the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade science, technology, engineering, or mathematics teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States,” is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House.

Awardees receive a certificate signed by the president, a trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

This year’s awardees were announced last week. Flippen is one of 306 teachers from around the country selected to receive the award, according to the PAEMST website.

She has taught at Madison Elementary for more than a decade, as both a kindergarten and 2nd grade teacher and a mathematics coach, according to her biography on the PAEMST website.

“The Presidential Award means recognition not only for my journey as a mathematics teacher but for the importance of math at a primary level,” Flippen said. “In most instances, the importance of this subject is focused on the grades that complete state-required testing, but winning this award reminds us that learners of all ages are mathematicians and able to do impressive things when given space.”

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”