Caroline School Board member JoWanda Rollins-Fells (far left), Caroline Board of Supervisors member Jeff Black (center), and Delegate Hillary Pugh Kent (far right) were guests on CavTalk, the student-run podcast out of Caroline High School, earlier this month. Photos courtesy CCPS.

Earlier this month, Delegate Hillary Pugh Kent, who represents Virginia’s 67th House District, visited Caroline High School for Take Your Legislator to School Day.

Along with Board of Supervisors member Jeffrey Black—who is a history and government teacher at Spotsylvania High School— and School Board member JoWanda Rollins-Fells, Kent visited with school division principals and ate breakfast prepared by CHS’s culinary students.

Division superintendent Sarah Calveric and School Board student representative Ava Milligan then joined the legislators on the student-run podcast Cav Talk, where they discussed “the intersection of leadership, policy, and education.”

Listen to Cav Talk Episode 5, “Take Your Legislator to School Day,” here.

The 67th House District, represented by Kent, includes part of Caroline County and all of King George County, along with Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, and Richmond counties.

