Stafford students Nevaeh Lewis (left) and Emma Siegmund (center), and King George student Eric Silber have been selected for the General Assembly page program.

Three local students have been selected to work as pages in the General Assembly during the 2025 session.

Eric Silber, an 8th grade student at King George Middle School, and Nevaeh Lewis, a student at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, have been selected to be pages in the House of Delegates, while Emma Siegmund, a student at Stafford’s Rodney Thompson Middle School, will be a State Senate page.

Just 15 students from around the state are selected to serve as student pages, according to a press release from King George County Schools. The pages work closely with legislators in both houses, delivering documents, supporting staff during committee meetings, and performing office duties.

They also participate in a comprehensive civics curriculum that includes mock legislative sessions.

The students live in Richmond during the week for the length of the General Assembly Session and travel home to the Fredericksburg area for weekends.

“We are incredibly proud of Miss Lewis and Miss Siegmund for being selected to serve as Pages in the Virginia General Assembly,” said Daniel Smith, Stafford schools’ superintendent, in a press release from the division. “These prestigious opportunities provide our students with a rare and valuable experience that will help them develop leadership skills, deepen their understanding of government, and inspire them to become engaged and informed citizens.”

A press release from King George County Schools states, “[we are] both excited and proud of Eric for his service to the State Capitol while continuing his studies and a full class schedule at King George Middle School.”

Eric also currently serves as student representative to the King George School Board. He shared in the press release that he is excited to participate in the annual House Page Debate and hear the governor’s State of the Commonwealth Address.

Emma Siegmund has attended Camp O’Connor, a national civics conference named for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, and is involved in Rodney Thompson’s Model United Nations, National Junior Honors Society, Battle of the Books Team, and Book Club, according to the press release.

Nevaeh Lewis’s passion is for the arts, according to the press release. She is an actress and singer, as well as a strong participant in her church community and “a true adventurer.”

