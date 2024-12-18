By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Left: Brooke Point High School drum majors at the 14th annual Band Together Against Hunter event on November 4. Right: a guitarist from Brooke Point. Photos courtesy Stafford County Schools.

Stafford County’s combined high school bands raised $27,593 and collected 3,778 pounds of food for the regional food bank through the 14th annual Band Together Against Hunger campaign.

The amount raised equates to 58,333 meals for the community served by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, according to a press release from the school division.

Drum majors from the five county high schools and event coordinator Debbie Pickerall presented a check to the Food Bank at last week’s School Board meeting.

At a special concert on November 4, each high school marching band performed individually and for the finale, the bands combined into a 400-member super group, conducted Stafford High School’s assistant principal Brandon Neal, “showcasing unity and talent,” according to the press release.

Marching bands from Mountain View (left) and Stafford High School (right) perform.

Audience members were asked to bring one non-perishable food item instead of paying an admission fee, and online donations were also accepted. Community organizations and businesses—including Chick-fil-A, Manhattan Pizza, Outback Steakhouse, and the Student Organization for Change at the University of Mary Washington—made significant donations, and volunteers from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Boy Scout Troop #2220, and Girl Scout Troop #15 also helped make the event a success.

In 14 years, Band Together Against Hunger has provided meals to 400,000 members of the community.

“This year’s contributions reflect the ongoing community need, as many families continue to face food insecurity due to rising costs and economic challenges,” the press release states.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will distribute the donations to local pantries and feeding programs.

Stafford High School percussion and color guard

