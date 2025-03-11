By Martin Davis

Overview

Josh Cole currently holds this seat, after winning election in 2023. He previously ran for HD 28 in 2017, losing that seat to Bob Thomas by less than 100 votes. He then won HD 28 in 2019, beating Paul Milde by just over 100 votes. In 2021 he lost the seat to Tara Durant by less than 600 votes, despite outspending her by more than 2-to-1.

His 2023 victory was by a relatively comfortable margin of just under 2,000 votes.

In the 2025 legislative session, Cole filed 15 bills for which he was the chief patron (the total does not include bills that commend or celebrate people). Six of these bills failed to advance. Three were on the governor’s desk (HB1611, HB1733, and HB1735). Six other bills passed the House and the Senate.

Currently there are two Republicans looking to unseat Cole, according to VPAP. Sean Steinway and Chapman Lawrence Good.

The seat is rated leaning toward being competitive based on two factors. First, the last four races Cole has been in have been tight. Second, the election of Donald Trump is roiling the electorate at this moment. How it all plays out, and where things will stand when voters go to the polls in November, is impossible to project at this time. If the economy strengthens as we near election time, that favors the Republicans. If it sours, it surely helps Cole.

The district has a Democratic lean, according to VPAP (54.3% vs. 45.4%).

Demographics

According to VPAP, HD 65’s racial makeup is 61.1% white. Blacks make up 18.4% of the electorate, and Hispanics 12%.

Spotsylvania residents make up 13.8% of HD 65 voters; Stafford County residents make up 54.8%; and Fredericksburg residents make up 31.2%

Key Dates

Election Day

November 4, 2025

For more detailed information

Virginia Department of Elections’ How to Run for Virginia House of Delegates

Voter Information

To register to vote, update your current Virginia voter registration, apply to vote absentee by mail, or view your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status, and voting history, visit the Virginia Department of Elections.

