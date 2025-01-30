By Martin Davis

Overview

House District 23 is currently held by Candi King, a Democrat, who handily was the district in 2023. She carried nearly 68% of the vote.

King is listed by VPAP as the only candidate currently seeking the seat this November.

The odds that this seat will be competitive in 2025 are low.

Demographics

According to VPAP, HD 23’s racial makeup is 36% Black, 30.6% white, and 22.7% Hispanic. Asian, multiracial, and “other” voters make up the balance.

Some 72% of the voters live in Prince William, and the balance live in Stafford County.

The 23rd was redistricted for the November 2023 election. It was created from the old 2, 28, 31, and 52 districts.

Key Dates

Primary

June 17, 2025

Election Day

November 4, 2025

For more detailed information

Virginia Department of Elections’ How to Run for Virginia House of Delegates

Voter Information

To register to vote, update your current Virginia voter registration, apply to vote absentee by mail, or view your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status, and voting history, visit the Virginia Department of Elections.

