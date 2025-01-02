By Martin Davis

Editor’s Note: The slate of elections in 2025 is large, with both local seats and House of Delegate seats on the ballot. This is in addition to state-level races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Today, the Advance is launching the region’s first look at the races to come with an examination of the local races in Spotsylvania. We will release previews for Stafford on Friday and Fredericksburg on Monday. These pages will be updated regularly as new information becomes available or is produced. The previews are divided into the following sections:

Overview | Demographics | Key Dates | Office of Elections Updates | Board of Supervisors Race | School Board Race | Local Committees | Voter Information

In the event of errors or omissions, please send a note to the editor.

Overview

Three seats are up on both the Board of Supervisors, currently in the hands of Republicans, and the School Board. The odds that either body will undergo a major ideological shift in this election is low.

Elections in Spotsylvania County this coming November are likely to be less about major power shifts and more about whether current majorities can cement their grips.

There are three House of Delegate races in Spotsylvania. HD 66, HD 65, and HD 63. The Advance will take a closer look at these races next week

Demographics

Spotsylvania’s demographics continue to change rapidly. The Cooper Weldon Center for Public Service rates the county the 10th fastest growing in Virginia since 2020.

Though still a predominantly white county, Spotsylvania’s growth is being driven by its minority groups. From 2010-2022, the Black population has grown 23%, while the Hispanic population has grown 97%.

Chart from USAFacts: www.usafacts.org

With this change in population has also come a rise in income inequality. As recorded by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, this inequality surged between 2020 and 2022. Though it has eased some, the 2023 inequality ratio still sits at a level that rates second highest since 2010.

The impact of these shifts is felt particularly in the public school system, where English Learners and a growing number of special education students are straining the system.

It’s also felt in households, where according to United for Alice, the percentage of households living in poverty in Spotsylvania County was 43% in 2022, the last year for which data is available. Before then, the number had been consistently in the mid- to upper-30s.

Key Dates

Primary

June 17, 2025

Election Day

November 4, 2025

Certificate of Candidate Qualifications

Deadline to file is 5 p.m. April 3, 2025, for Primary Candidates for Local Offices

Deadline to file is 7 p.m. June 17, 2025, for nonprimary party and independent candidates

For more detailed information

Virginia Department of Elections Publication How to Run for a Local Office

Office of Elections

The Advance contacted the Spotsylvania Office of Elections to see if any individuals have taken steps toward running for office. In an emailed response received on December 27, 2024, the Office of Elections reported that the following have filed a Statement of Organization:

Todd Rump, Lee Hill School Board

Paul Dotto, Lee Hill School Board

David Goosman, Berkeley Board of Supervisors

Nicole Cole, 66th House of Delegates

In addition, Lawrence DiBella has picked up paperwork to run for the Berkeley School Board.

Board of Supervisors Race

The following seats are not up for election this cycle:

Chancellor - Gerald Childress (R)

Courtland - Andrew Jackson Mullins (R)

Livingston - Jake Lane (R)

Salem - Deborah Hamilton Frazier (I)

The following seats will be contested in November. The Advance has reached out to each candidate to see if they have made a decision about running. Responses, if received, are noted.

Battlefield - Currently held by Chris Yakabouski - R

Berkeley - Currently held by Kevin Marshall - I

Lee Hill - Currently held by Lori Hayes - I. Per an email received on December 29, Hayes is running for re-election.

School Board Race

The following seats are not up for election this cycle — all School Board members run as independents:

Chancellor - Belen Rodas

Courtland - Carol Medawar

Livingston - Megan Jackson

Salem - Lorita Daniels

The following seats will be contested in November. The Advance has reached out to each candidate to see if they have made a decision about running. Responses, if received, are noted.

Battlefield - Currently held by Nicole Cole. Cole is running for the House of Delegates and will not seek reelection to the School Board.

Berkeley District - Currently held by April Gillespie

Lee Hill - Currently held by Lisa Phelps.

Rich Lieberman has announced his intention to run in the Lee Hill District.

Local Committees

The Advance emailed both the Spotsylvania Democratic and Republican committee chairs for their thoughts on the upcoming elections.

Jeff Kent, chair of the Democratic Committee, spoke with the Advance by phone. Asked why there has been little movement in Spotsylvania among candidates and potential candidates at this early moment in the 2025 elections, while there has been more maneuvering in nearby Fredericksburg and Stafford, Kent pointed both to the affects of last-year’s election and the fact that it’s early in the game.

“This last election cycle was taxing on everyone involved on both sides,” he said. “I don’t know that coming out of the gate in January is going to buy anyone anything at this point.”

As of publication, the Advance had not heard from Republican chair Jordan Lynch.

Voter Information

The go-to guide for any questions related to elections and voting in Spotsylvania County is the Spotsylvania Office of Elections.

To register to vote, update your current Virginia voter registration, apply to vote absentee by mail, or view your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status, and voting history, visit the Virginia Department of Elections.

