By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Yesterday, there were 22 emergency visits for heat-related illness across the Virginia Department of Health’s Northwest Region, which includes the Fredericksburg area.

That’s more than double the highest number of visits over the preceding week. The total number of visits for heat-related illness during the period of May 1 through June 23, 2025—137—is already higher than the year-to-date average of 106 visits.

The VDH tracks instances of heat-related illness and makes the information publicly available at an online dashboard.

On Monday—the first day of a three-day extreme heat wave affecting the region—the Rappahannock Health District sent out an email urging the community to stay hydrated and cool.

“Take time to ensure you are hydrated, reduce your exposure to heat as much as possible, and check in on friends and family to ensure they are doing the same,” said Olugbenga Obasanjo, M.D., the director of the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, and King George, in the email.

The Fredericksburg region is under an extreme heat warning through 9 p.m. this evening, and an extreme heat watch from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Stafford and Spotsylvania are the two counties in the VDH Northwest Region with the greatest number of heat-related emergency room visits this year to date, according to the dashboard. There have been 17 visits in Stafford and 18 in Spotsylvania.

The VDH’s Northwest Region also includes the Central Shenandoah, Lord Fairfax, Rapidan, and Blue Ridge health districts.

Statewide, there were 149 emergency room visits for heat-related illness just yesterday, according to the dashboard.

Between May 1 and June 23, 2025, there were 873 visits for heat-related illness across the state, exceeding the year-to-date average of 652.

Extreme heat was the leading cause of weather-related fatalities last year, according to the National Weather Service, and it caused the second-highest number of illnesses (behind tornadoes).

According to the local health district’s email, heat-related illness—which includes heat stroke and heat exhaustion—occur when the body is unable to cool itself. Humidity; age; weight; conditions such as heart disease and poor circulation; sunburn; and alcohol and prescription drug use can affect how fast the body can cool itself.

The health district offers the following tips for staying cool:

Stay Hydrated: Drink water and lots of it. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Stay Cool: The easiest way to keep cool is to stay inside in the air conditioning. Don’t have AC? Visit 211 to find a cooling center near you.

Limit Physical Activity: Schedule your outdoor activities for the coolest times of the day – early morning or evening. Take frequent breaks in the shade.

Dress Appropriately: Loose, lightweight clothing is the best way to dress for the heat. Wear sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher), glasses, and a sun hat for protection. Reapply sunscreen often.

Do not leave children or pets in cars. Temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even with the windows cracked. Make sure pets have plenty of water and shade.

Check on Others : Recognizing the signs of heat-related illnesses and knowing what to do, might save the life of a loved one. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 immediately if an individual: Loses consciousness Has a fast, strong pulse Has hot, red skin And/or temperatures of 103° F



