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Raconteur
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Interesting. Evidently there is no maintenance cost of the wind turbines. That's downright amazing. Also, because the wind is free, we should see our electric bills go down. No?? The bills went up? But why? It's FREE!

Then we have the question of how much it will cost to retire/replace the wind turbines when they wear out and reach the end of their lifecycle in 10-20 years. I suppose that's free, too.

It's just more enviro-propaganda being sold by the ones making the money. Ask Germany and the rest of Europe how the wind turbines are working out. Ask Texas.

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