By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

Photo by Zaptec on Unsplash

There have been a lot of new EV Chargers installed in our area recently, which is good for our residents and visitors. There are two types of commercial chargers:

Level 2 chargers provide between 6 – 22 Kilo-Watts (KW) of electricity and either have a Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J1772 plug or Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug.

Level 3 chargers provide between 25 – 350 KW. There are three types of Level 3 charger plugs: NACS, SAE Combo Charging System (CCS), and CHAdeMO (only used on Japanese cars; being phased out).

You can purchase adapters to convert between J1772/CCS and NACS plugs.

Here is a list of the chargers in our area available to the public (including the charging network if applicable):

Stafford

Wawa’s, 8 Tesla Supercharger NACS plugs:

15 Eustace Road (250 KW)

105 Garrisonville Road (250 KW)

3099 Richmond Hwy (325 KW)

Walmart Supercenter, 217 Garrisonville Road, 20 Electrify America plugs

15 CCS - 150 KW

4 CCS - 350 KW

1 CHAdeMO - 50 KW

Stafford Marketplace, 2 Shell Recharge J1772 - 9.6 KW

Pohanka Nisson, 1 Coachman Circle, Free Charging: 2 J1772, 1 CCS - 50 KW, 2 CHAdeMO - 50 KW

Coffee Bar 1010, 1010 Corporate Drive, 7 Blink J1772 - 22 KW

Giant Food, 550 Celebrate Virginia, 1 J1772 - 9.6 KW

Giant Food, 43 Town and Country Drive, 2 Free Shell Recharge J1772 - 9.6 KW

Fredericksburg

UMW Parking Garage, 1717 Sunken Road, 2 Greenspot J1772 - 9.6 KW

Sophia Street Parking Garage, 600 Sophia Street, 2 Free J1772 - 6.6 KW

Library, 1201 Caroline St, Free 25 KW: 1 CCS, 1 CHAdeMO (can only charge one at a time)

Silver Diner, 2951 Plank Road, 2 Blink CCS - 60 KW

The Publisher Hotel, 711 William St, 4 ChargePoint J1772 - 19.2 KW

Mary Washington Hospital, 1001 Sam Perry Blvd, 2 ChargePoint J1772 - 6.6 KW

Spotsylvania

Giant Food, 2 Free Shell Recharge J1772 - 9.6 KW

5701 Plank Road

10346 Courthouse Rd

Wawa’s, Tesla Supercharger NACS plugs:

4527 Plank Road (14 - 325 KW)

10060 Patriot Hwy (8 - 150 KW)

199 Falcon Drive (8 - 325 KW)

Spotsylvania Towne Center: 6 Rivian CCS 300 KW, Electrify America: 7 CCS - 150 KW, 1 CHAdeMO - 50 KW

Kohl’s, 9683 Patriot Hwy, 2 Shell Recharge J1772 - 9.6 KW

Sheetz, 8533 Patriot Hwy, 7 Tesla Supercharger NACS - 250 KW

Pohanka Nisson, 10667 Patriot Hwy, ChargePoint 2 CCS - 40/62 KW, 2 CHAdeMO - 40/62 KW

King George

Sheetz, 17188 Owens Dr, 8 Tesla Supercharger NACS - 250 KW

