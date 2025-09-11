By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

NASA recently reported that the global sea level rose by 0.23 inches, significantly above the expected rise of 0.17 inches. The average amount of sea level rise had increased from 0.08 inches in 1993 to 0.18 inches in 2023.

There are three main contributors to sea level rise:

Dropping aquifer levels contribute to land subsidence, causing an additional sea level rise along the coasts. Houston is sinking the fastest at a rate of 0.2 to 2 inches per year (locality dependent). Elevation changes are also occurring due to tectonic plate shifts causing land on the West Coast to rise and land on the East Coast to fall.

NASA’s sea level calculations are based on sea levels around the world. There are large variations within the United States, due to the impacts from water temperature and land elevation. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that the average sea level rise by 2050 will be 10 to 12 inches, but by region that means 10 to 14 inches of rise for the East Coast, 14 to 18 inches for the Gulf Coast, and 4 to 8 inches for the continental West Coast.

The largest rise is expected to be in Galveston, Texas at 24 inches, while Anchorage, Alaska could see a sea-level drop of 8 inches since it is rising in elevation.

These sea level rises will be devastating for the Gulf Coast and other areas, and we need to do all we can now to slow down climate change. Here are some things we can do:

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”