By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

Even though the residential solar subsidy has ended, there is one solar subsidy remaining through 2027 that can help homeowners — a leased solar system.

If you enter a lease or power purchase agreement with a third party (such as Dominion Energy), they will install a solar system at no cost to you and lease you the system for a monthly fee (typically for 25 years). The company is still eligible to receive the 30% federal tax credit, allowing them to charge you a lower lease cost.

The costs of the lease and the remaining electric bill should be less than your current electric bill. In a real case, a homeowner who leased an 11 Kilo-Watt system from Dominion saved $7/month the first year of the lease and is projected to save $167/month the last year of the lease.

The Dominion plan locks in the lease payment for the duration of the lease and has an option for you to purchase the systems after five years. You can also lease a battery storage system that is also eligible for a third party 30% tax credit. The battery storage tax credit is good through 2032.

Since the SCC has just approved Dominion rate increases for 2026 and 2027, you may want to consider getting a free quote from Dominion by visiting this link.

