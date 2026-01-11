Become a Sustaining Member

“He was born on May 17, 1926, in Lebanon.”

“She earned her Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice and dedicated more than 22 years to serving her community through her work in social services throughout Northern Virginia. Her life was defined by compassion, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to helping others. In recent years, she devoted herself fully to caring for her husband, Aaron Atteberry, offering him steadfast love and support as his full time caretaker.”

“If you knew Dot, you knew she was always ready to show up to lend a hand or just have fun. Whether it was a crisis or just a Tuesday, she was always ready to go! She lived for annual family reunions, where she could catch up on all the latest news, hug every cousin twice, and ensure the Ayers and Sale legacies were alive and well. She looked forward to family vacations at Nags Head where kids, grandkids, and great grandkids enjoyed life away from the daily grind.”

“Kelley devoted her entire professional life to nursing, a calling she truly lived. From emergency rooms to hospice care, from leadership roles as a director to hands-on bedside care, she did it all. No matter the setting, her favorite place was always home care—where she could take care of people one-on-one, the way she believed it should be done. To Kelley, nursing wasn’t just a career; it was who she was.”

Kevin Vern Basye

Stafford

“The Army became a defining element of Michael’s life. He would go on to serve twenty years and achieve the rank of Master Sergeant within the Intelligence Community. His skills and education gave him the opportunity to serve in NASA as a payload specialist.”

John William Bigelow IV

Stafford

Morgan Birge II

Fredericksburg

Thomas Watson Britt

Fredericksburg

“He spent over 30 years on active duty in the U.S. Army, where he was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired at the rank of Colonel in 1996.

Tom moved to Fredericksburg, VA in 1999 and in 2006 became an ordained pastor and counselor at Chancellor Christian Church in Spotsylvania, VA. He led numerous teams devoted to the spiritual development of church members and remained a dedicated pastor to the church congregation until shortly before his passing, frequently helping church members in need.”

Patricia Buck

Fredericksburg

“Patricia was best known for her love of flowers, shopping, spending time with family, and a crisp Diet Coke with ice. She cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandson, and, of course, her puppy dogs, Stella and Bella. Patricia had an abundance of love for her grandchildren and delighted in spoiling them every chance she got, always making sure she had twenty-dollar bills stashed away in her purse for mall trips with them.”

Dolores Carniol

Spotsylvania

Sheila Carter

Fredericksburg

“A lifelong resident of Virginia, Sheila brought joy to those around her with her love of music and her generous spirit. She was an avid piano player and a devoted fan of classic country music. Sheila cherished her family deeply, especially her grandchildren, who were her greatest pride and joy.

She also found comfort in the companionship of her beloved cat, Boo Boo, and held a special affection for the friends and community that made Woodmont feel like home. Known for her upbeat outlook and her ability to enjoy life to the fullest, Sheila leaves behind warm memories that will be held close by all who knew her.”

“DJ proudly served in the United States Marine Corps with MARSOC, where he formed a lifelong brotherhood with the Marines who stood beside him. That spirit of loyalty — to his brothers, his family, and those he loved — was the foundation of how he lived his life every single day. …

DJ will be remembered for his big smile that lit up every room he entered, his resilience, his out loud strength, and the love he carried for his family — especially his daughter.”

William Cooper

Fredericksburg

“Ralph served two years in the Army from November 24, 1964, to November 13, 1966, with a tour in Vietnam. He achieved rank of SP5-5 and earned a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal and Expert Rifle (M-14).

Ralph enjoyed time with his family more than anything. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, walking in the woods and teaching his children and grandchildren things about nature that they treasure even more today.”

Donald Paul Cramblett

Fredericksburg

“He lived a life defined by service, curiosity, and devotion to family. An Air Force veteran, he continued his commitment to protecting others through a distinguished career with the FBI and in cybersecurity, always driven by a desire to learn and grow—earning his master’s degree along the way. Outside of work, he found joy in playing his guitars, perfecting his BBQ, crafting his own beers, and building or fixing just about anything that caught his interest. Sundays were often spent surrounded by loved ones, sharing meals, stories, and laughter. He cherished traveling with his wife and deeply valued time spent with his family and sons. Grounded by a belief in a higher power, he approached life with purpose, generosity, and a steady sense of gratitude that will continue to inspire all who knew him.”

“Michael will be remembered for his youthful spirit, unwavering dedication to his family, and the joy he brought to those around him. His kindness and warmth left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Jessica Elizabeth Foundos

Stafford

“Jessica was a senior at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and was due to graduate this May with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) with Honors in Studio Art, Summa Cum Laude. Jessica was a bright, beautiful, and talented artist who brought so much joy and happiness to everyone that knew her. She was extremely loved and cherished by her parents, family, and close friends and was most importantly a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend.”

“She took great pride in her work and formed meaningful connections with those around her. Outside of the office, Shanleigh enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, including reading, cooking, gardening, and immersing herself in music, which was a constant source of comfort and joy. A lifelong lover of animals, she shared a special bond with her four beloved canine companions—Athena, Willow, Kaia, and Lilly—who brought her peace, happiness, and unwavering comfort.”

Jaimie Guevara

Fredericksburg

“Jaime was a career welder/driveshaft specialist, owning and operating his own business, Jaime’s Driveshaft and Welding Service for many years. He retired from welding for QinetiQ in Fort Belvoir in 2023 after beating lung cancer.

Jaime really enjoyed motocross, motorcycles, as well as, building and racing cars. He was passionate about metal fabrication and welding. His favorite things were sweet treats and ‘his boys,’ Cash and Moose.”

“Nailah worked at the Stafford County Department of Social Services until retirement where one of her many roles was teaching parenting classes. She thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity and met many people who she remained in contact with until her death. …

Nailah never met a stranger. She enjoyed a good laugh and could make you laugh with her many anecdotes and stories. She was passionate about journaling her thoughts and really enjoyed good notebooks and ink pens. Nailah was loving, caring, compassionate, and extremely generous. If you had no place to go, she opened her home to you expecting nothing in return.”

Steven Joseph Lamberti

Fredericksburg

“Steven worked in construction and was an all-around handyman, known for his ability to fix just about anything. He took pride in his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He loved playing the lottery and hunting for deals at Goodwill, always excited by the possibility of a hidden treasure. Steven was fun-loving, outgoing, and very opinionated—qualities that made him memorable and genuine. His humor, strong personality, and love for his family will be deeply missed.”

“Charles was one bad ass mechanic! And he loved his cat, Baby!”

“For 23 years Tim pastored Calvary Chapel of Spotsylvania with the stubborn conviction that Jesus loves sinners, the Bible is true, and potluck dinners are a spiritual gift. …

In lieu of flowers, Tim has requested that you forgive somebody who doesn’t deserve it, read a chapter of Scripture out loud, and maybe skip the decaf.

He’s already up there arguing with Paul about whether the Thessalonians passages are clearer in the Greek, and losing graciously.”

“Rufus met life without fear, and those who knew him best will remember his peaceful presence, thoughtful perspective, and ability to bring ease into any room with his broad, genuine smile. He devoted over 30 years as a Xerox technician, earning the respect of colleagues and customers alike.

Outside of work, Rufus found joy in bowling, fishing, and Sunday afternoons watching NFL games as a loyal fan of the Washington Commanders. He also loved photography and was known for capturing candid moments at family gatherings, leaving behind a treasured visual history.

Family meant everything to Rufus. He loved his wife deeply and cherished time with his family, who were the center of his life. Many will fondly remember his from-scratch carrot cake, cheese danish, and love of scallops and prime rib. His life was defined not by loud moments, but by consistent love, loyalty, and strength of character.”

Joan Marie Hahn Parker

Spotsylvania

“Joan was a smart, talented, and creative woman who loved crafts of all kinds, including sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, needlework, and building dollhouse miniatures alongside Bill. She created many beautiful pieces, most of them gifts for her family. …

Music was another lifelong passion. Joan played the piano from childhood and even performed ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ at her own high school graduation. Her family especially cherished hearing her play Christmas carols and favorite songs requested by Bill. She attempted to teach several of her children to play and encouraged her grandchildren as they learned as well.”

“A woman of Catholic faith, Katrina lived with compassion, humility, and love for all God’s creatures. One of her greatest joys was her undying love for animals, and her kindness extended to all living beings. Her faith and gentle spirit guided the way she loved and cared for others throughout her life.”

Jerry Wayne Rainwaters

Stafford

“Jerry was first and foremost and will always be remembered as a Marine. He proudly served 25 years of dedicated service in the United State Marine Corps. Following his retirement from the Marines he continued his government career as an Auditor for an additional 20 years for a total of 45 years of government service.

Jerry was a loving Father, Poppy, Grandpa, and Brother who cared deeply for his family and friends, otherwise known as his tribe.”

Daryl Jill Schaefer

Fredericksburg

“Her legacy is one of steadfast love and courageous joy: a mother who worked and studied so her sons could flourish; a colleague who made workdays lighter; a friend whose laughter filled rooms; a woman who, despite sorrow, never lost hope. She taught by example that, no matter what life may bring, we must remain thankful for what God has given us—be kind, loving, and optimistic—and stay open to being happy again.”

“He is a retiree from General Products where he met many of his friends, and an active church member at Bethel Christian Church. He loved traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee over the years. Donnie’s positive attitude and smile radiated, and he never met a stranger.”

Samantha Lynn Washington

Fredericksburg

“Samantha attended James Monroe High and received her GED from Germanna Community College. From the early age of 16; Samantha’s passion was singing and doing hair. She did hair until her death.”

Joann Agnew Wyant

Fredericksburg

“Joann worked predominantly in the Spotsylvania school system at Salem Elementary. Joann took pride in the amount of students she was able to make lasting impacts on. She retired from Spotsylvania County in 2008, but continued to teach as an after school tutor and then as an elementary educator at South Stafford Christian School. She retired from teaching in 2016 with over 40 years of experience. Joann treated all her students as if they were her own children — she treated them with kindness and love.”

