By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

The oceans are essential to our existence and have significantly reduced the impact of greenhouse gas emissions. Plankton near the surface changes sunlight, carbon dioxide and water into oxygen through photosynthesis, producing about half of the earth’s oxygen. The oceans act as a carbon reservoir, absorbing about 31% of the carbon dioxide that has been released into the atmosphere.

The oceans also act as a giant heat sink absorbing about 91% of the excess heat that has been trapped in our atmosphere by greenhouse gases. However, the increasing temperature and carbon dioxide levels in the ocean are threatening ocean life, and possibly human life.

Rising ocean temperatures damage coral reefs and the surrounding marine life. A recent study predicts more than 70% of the southern Atlantic reefs will be eroding by 2040, and over 99% will be eroding by 2100. Coral reefs provide habitats for over a quarter of the world’s marine life and protect shorelines by absorbing wave energy, reducing the impact of storms.

Carbon dioxide in the ocean interacts with water and carbonate ions producing hydrogen and bicarbonate ions. The reduction of carbonate ions makes it difficult for hard-shelled creatures, such as oysters and mussels, to build their shells, increasing the chance that they may be injured or eaten. The additional hydrogen ions cause an increase in acidity.

Since the industrial revolution, the ocean acidity has increased by approximately 30%. If we continue to generate carbon dioxide at current levels, by 2100 the acidity of the ocean could increase by another 120% which could cause a significant ocean extinction event.

The oceans have significantly reduced the impact of our greenhouse gases. Please do what you can to reduce your carbon footprint so the oceans can become healthier.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”