Overview

The White House has issued the following Executive Orders related to this issue:

Legal Challenges

There have been several legal challenges to these orders, according to Litigation Tracker: Legal Challenges to Trump Administration Actions:

Maria Moe v. Donald Trump et al (filed January 31): Plaintiff Moe is a transgender female federal inmate who was placed in a Special Housing Unit to await transfer to a men’s facility. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, seeks to block the EO “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism” on the basis that it violates the 5th Amendment by discriminating against transgender individuals on the basis of sex and gender identity; the 8th Amendment by subjecting Moe to risk to life and dignity; the Rehabilitation Act by failing to accommodate Moe’s gender dysphoria; and the Administrative Procedure Act by doing so in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

Talbott v. Trump (filed January 31): The EO “prioritizing military excellence” rescinds prior policy allowing transgender individuals to serve openly in the armed forces. Plaintiffs in this suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., are a group of active-duty transgender service members and prospective or current enlistees. They argue that the EO violates the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause.

National Council of Nonprofits v. Office of Management and Budget (filed January 28): The plaintiffs in this case, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., argue that the funding freeze violates federal law and the First Amendment by targeting recipients based on their political views.

State of New York et al v. Trump (filed January 28): This petition filed by a group of state attorneys general also asks for an injunction on the funding freeze. According to a litigation tracker on JustSecurity.org, the federal judge assigned to this case issued a temporary restraining order on the freeze and wrote that the case is not moot because “the alleged rescission of the OMB Directive was in name only and may have been issued simply to defeat the jurisdiction of the courts.”

