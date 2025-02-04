EOs and the 540 - Federal Workforce
Overview
The following executive orders relate to the federal workforce:
Restoring Accountability to Policy-Influencing Positions in the Federal Workforce (January 21): Reinstates a policy from the first Trump administration and applies it to career professionals. States that “any power [these professionals] have is delegated by the President, and they must be accountable to the President, who is the only member of the executive branch, other than the Vice President, elected and directly accountable to the American people.”
Return to In-Person Work (January 21): Directs heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch to terminate remote work arrangements.
Hiring Freeze (January 21): Implements a freeze on the hiring of federal civilian employees.
Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service (January 20): Orders development of a Federal Hiring Plan that brings to the federal workforce “only highly skilled Americans dedicated to the furtherance of American ideals, values, and interests.”
Pending Litigation
National Treasury Employees Union v. Trump: Seeks to block implementation of the order “Restoring Accountability to Policy-Influencing Decisions,” arguing that the executive order violates laws Congress passed to provide civil-service protections to the vast majority of civil servants, with only limited exceptions for Senate-confirmed political appointees. Filed in U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C.
Two other similar lawsuits have been filed, one in district court in Maryland and a second in D.C., according to Just Security’s litigation tracker.
