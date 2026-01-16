Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

On a cold January morning, the country pauses.

The traffic is lighter. The school buses don’t run. For many people, Martin Luther King Jr. Day appears first on the calendar the way long weekends do, as a square marked in red, a break from routine. But the holiday was never meant to be a pause. It was meant to be a push.

Dr. King did not spend his life urging people to rest. He was, instead, always calling people towards courage, towards justice, towards the decision to act when it would be far easier not to. MLK Day exists because this unfinished work still lives with us. It is not an answer key; it is an invitation.

Across the country, the holiday is officially recognized as a national Day of Service. Instead of retreating into the quiet comfort of free time, we step outward into community. We recognize that the dream Dr. King spoke of was not just a speech, but something we either practice or neglect in the everyday spaces where we live.

Fredericksburg knows something about that “everyday” history.

Streets here have carried soldiers, students, activists, and neighbors. To honor Dr. King here is to acknowledge that history doesn’t just live in textbooks or museums, but it lives in our neighborhoods, schools, and the choices people make about one another.

That’s why the MLK Day celebrations in Fredericksburg don’t feel like spectacles. They feel like participation.

In school gyms, children will come together to learn Dr. King’s story, passed into small hands that will one day vote, speak, organize, or simply decide how to treat the people standing next to them.

In university ballrooms where speakers talk about education, policy, service, and their own unfinished journeys, young adults will listen and realize that leadership does not require being older, but only being willing.

In prayer breakfasts, community conversations, art spaces, and service projects, people who might never otherwise share a table sit beside one another, pass coffee, and talk about what justice looks like here, now, in this town.

And service, where dream turns into action, may be the truest celebration of all. Serving a meal at a shelter. Packing supplies for local agencies. Showing up not as a hero but as a helper. These acts do not trend on social media, but echo Dr. King’s legacy, the insistence that dignity is built from ordinary choices repeated daily.

Because MLK Day is not just a memory. It’s a mirror.

It asks: How do we respond to inequality we can see with our own eyes? Do we listen when people say the systems around them aren’t working? Do we show up, not for applause, but for each other?

The dream Dr. King spoke of was never about abstract unity. It was about the hard, practical work of making communities fair—classrooms that include, courts that treat people equally, housing that is humane, neighbors who refuse to look away.

And that dream does not belong only to 1963, only to Washington, only to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It belongs to Fredericksburg in 2026. It belongs to you.

So this January, the choice sits in your hands.

You could sleep in. You could scroll. You could let the day pass like any other holiday.

Or you could step into a school buzzing with children learning about courage. You could listen to voices discussing civil rights now, not then. You could share breakfast, conversation, service, art, or reflection with people who don’t look or vote or live exactly like you. You could give your time to someone who needs it and discover that this gives something back to you.

Fredericksburg will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, not with silence, but with participation. You’re invited not as an audience member, but as a participant in the living, ongoing story of justice in this city.

The dream does not wait for others. It waits for us.

And the day is here.

Fredericksburg-Area Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

20th Annual Community-Wide MLK Jr. Birthday Celebration: Sunday, January 18, 3 p.m., James Monroe High School

Includes remarks from community leaders, dance numbers, music, and King’s words read by a diverse group of students from area schools. Special reflections will be provided by a variety of community citizens and local leaders. Music will be provided by Eric Armstead and the United Voices of Fredericksburg featuring members of choirs from various local churches. There will also be musical selections local vocalist and choral teacher Neika Simone, and 11-year old T. C. Claiborne. There also will be dance performances by the Umbiance Dance Company, the Divine Movement Mime Ministry of Third Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and a presentation by a local 40+ Double Dutch . Students of the James Farmer Multicultural Center of the University of Mary Washington will provide activities for the children during the program.

University of Mary Washington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keynote Speaker: Kaye Savage: Wednesday, January 21, 7 p.m., UMW campus

Kaye attended Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia, completed her undergraduate education at Howard University, where she earned both a Bachelor and a Master of Science degrees, with high honors. She was awarded an Intergovernmental Fellowship during her tenure at the Department of Housing and Urban Development earning her MPA from the University of Southern California. Furthermore, she is a Building Excellent Schools Fellow, a former member of the Board of Trustees for the National Coalition of Girls’ Schools, a founding member of the National Network of Schools in Partnerships and served as the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees for The United Planning Organization of Washington, DC. Recently, she completed the Executive Non-Profit Management Program at Harvard Business School.

MLK Jr. Day of Service: Saturday, January 24, 1 to 4 p.m., Chandler Ballroom, UMW Campus

Join students as they celebrate a national Day of Service on the UMW campus. The MLK Day of Service is a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision with service projects for Fredericksburg-area agencies. Observed each year as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage everyone to volunteer to improve their communities. Refreshments will be provided.

Co-sponsored by UMW COAR. Register to participate.

NAACP Fredericksburg Branch’s 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast : Monday, January 19, 9 to 11 a.m., Fredericksburg Convention Center

Join the Fredericksburg NAACP for their annual prayer breakfast in celebration of the work of MLK! Enjoy breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a program filled with music, prayer, and uplifting speech. Proceeds from this event support the Fredericksburg NAACP in their efforts throughout the year. Get tickets here.

Serve with Habitat for Humanity : Monday, January 19

Join the Habitat for Humanity in service opportunities in King George, Fredericksburg, and Stafford. More information.

Community Conversations – Civil Rights Then and Now : Monday, January 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Curitiba Art Cafe

Join the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area for a guided, nonpartisan community dialogue honoring Dr. King’s legacy by exploring what civil rights work looks like in practice today—grounded in local context and facts.

