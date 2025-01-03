By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Is Toyota No. 1? Photo courtesy of Toyota.

Though final totals won’t be available for another month, the five best-selling vehicles of 2024 look to be set. Despite inflationary pressures, relatively high gas prices, and a growing interest in electric vehicles, three of the top five bestsellers are trucks with internal combustible engines (ICE). No cars — electric or ICE — make the cut. The other two vehicles to make the Top 5 cut are compact SUVs. Both ICE powered.

Overall, auto sales continue to grow following low points in April 2020 and again in April 2021

The Top 5

No. 5 — Ram Pick-up

Photo Courtesy of Ram

With more than 330,000 units sold, the Ram pick-up has stepped up its game in recent years. Professional automotive reviewers appreciate the Ram’s high-end interior, lengthy list of standard drivers’ aids, ride quality, and the new line-up of engines.

For 2025, Ram ditched the Hemi V8 in favor of an available inline-6 engine. Despite the truck offering less towing capacity than rivals, reviewers aren’t put off by the switch.

The base model starts at $38,705. With nine trims, there’s an option out there to suit most any buyer. But be aware — the Ram can get pricey. Five of the nine trims start at $60,000 or more, and top out near $90,000.

No. 4 — Honda CR-V

Photo courtesy of Honda

With more than 363,000 units sold, this SUV that captured Americans’ hearts in 1997 continues to have its admirers. Professional reviewers like its spacious cargo and passenger space, overall ride quality, and build quality.

Last redesigned in 2023, neither the 2024 nor 2025 models have significant changes. So if you’re looking at the 2025 model, you might save some coin by looking at one of the two previous models.

The Honda CR-V comes in three trims with starting prices ranging from $30,100 to $35,000.

No. 3 — Toyota RAV4

Photo courtesy of Toyota

With more nearly 431,000 units sold, this longtime favorite on the American market continues to attract buyers in a highly competitive segment. Professional reviewers celebrate its attractive exterior look, substantial number of standard safety features, and above-average fuel economy. The ride won’t thrill, and the engine is sufficient but won’t get your heart pounding, but people generally don’t purchase compact SUVs for driving thrills. Young families and couples just starting out will find this a good buy.

If there’s a downside it’s that the RAV4 is getting a bit long in the tooth. Its last redesign was six years ago in 2019. However, that means you can buy a slightly older model and get basically the same model at a lower cost.

The Toyota RAV4 comes in four trims, each available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Starting prices are a low as $28,850 and top out at around $40,000. The hybrid model starts at $31,900, and the plug-in hybrid starts at $43,865.

No. 2 — Chevrolet Silverado

Photo courtesy of Chevrolet

Just two vehicles top a half million in sales in 2025, the Chevy Silverado and the No. 1 vehicle in our ratings. Chevrolet has sold almost 503,000 Silverados in 2024, and there are plenty of reasons this truck has become so popular with buyers. It’s base price is among the lowest in the class, and it’s easy to drive, with Car and Driver saying it doesn’t ride as high as it is. It also comes with four powertrain options, and a wide range of configurations. Properly equipped, it also tows some 13,000 pounds.

If you favor a classy interior, you can get it with the Silverado. But it’ll cost you. One way Chevy keeps the base model low is to trim back on materials and standard features. So while the base model starts at about $37,000, the next step up will start at $43,600.

The Silverado comes in nine trims. The top-of-the-line ZR2 will cost you at least $70,000. Like the aforementioned CR-V, the Silverado hasn’t been redesigned in a while. So check out a slightly older model to potentially save some money.

No. 1 — Ford F-150

A press release by Ford on December 30, 2024, sums up Ford’s dominance in the auto market succinctly — “From Disco to Crypto: Ford F-Series Trucks Outlast Every Trend.”

For the 48th consecutive year in a row, the Ford F-150 is the best-selling truck in America. And for the 43rd consecutive year, it’s the best-selling vehicle overall in the United States. And to top it off, 2025 marks the F-150’s 50th anniversary.

How does Ford, which sold more than 684,000 units in 2024, keep its edge? Options. With three cabs, three beds, a range of brawny engines, and outstanding towing capacity, there’s a model for most everyone — be they a contractor on a worksite, or an Urban Cowboy stepping out for a night at the opera … if you can afford it.

Being top dog comes at a price. The base model starts north of $37,000, and the top-of-the-line model will set you back $80,000 or more. That’s a lot for a truck that in its lower-range trims is criticized for materials quality.

But for towing, there’s nothing that tops it in the class. And for those who look to trucks as more than a flashy ride, that’s a big selling point.

