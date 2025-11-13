Faith Baptist Church 2025 First Quarter Honor Roll
Congratulations to these students for their academic achievements this first quarter of the 2025-26 school year.
Editor’s Note: The Advance is proud to recognize the academic achievements of area students. Please email us if you would like to publish a list of Honor Roll recipients.
A Honor Roll
Addison Moore
Addisyn Murphy
Alexander Kolandjian
Amelia Lovelace
Arabella Blanco
Asher Jennings
Ashton Bacon
Audrey Davis
Austin Schoeffler
Avery Brady
Bennett Covill
Brady Johnson
Brody Andrew
Calvin Niece
Cash Mathewson
Cassidy Hall
Charlotte Johnson
Chase VanGorder
Colten Buckner
Connor Hall
Coy Haggett
Cullen McKinnon
A/B Honor Roll
Aaron Leancu
Adam Antilla
Aiden Bacon
Alexander “Sasha” Davis
Alexander Pruitt
Alice Maddox
Alison Davis
Ammerie Pearson
Anela Acol
Anna Beasock
Arabelle Hajtun
Ariana Rodriguez
Audrey Washington
Austin Payne
Bailey Griffin
Beckett Reid
Brinley Stepaniak
Bryson Peyton
Carter Woolridge-Evans
Christopher Moffett
Colson Stepaniak
Colt Pettis
A Honor Roll: Group 2
CV Dunkle
Daniel Navarro Quinones
Easton Calaman
Eleanor Turville
Elijah Fields
Elijah Maida
Ellie Sullivan
Evelyn (Evie) Angelo
Farren Belfield
Gavin Heider
Grace Dokendorf
Grace Farthing
Gunnar Bueng
Harper Simpson
Harrison Golden
Hosanna Huffman
Hudson Silver
Isabella McGee
Jace Struebel
Jaliyah Asirifi
Janna Pinkard
Jax Brooks
A/B Honor Roll: Group 2
Cora Doty
Deacon Hafeli
Destiny Kearns
Dylan Whalen
Eddie Denson
Elena Torres
Eli Humphey
Elizabeth Johnson
Ella Stanley
Elora Place
Emery Kilby
Emily Verdin
Emma-Lee Humphrey
Emmy Westerbeck
Erin Snead
Estelle Hamilton
Everett Calaman
Eymber Maddy
Favour Oppong
Fernanda Montano Aguilar
Finley Rea
Gabriel Shiner
A Honor Roll: Group 3
Jenna Pinkard
Jik Edengarden
Johnathan Foxx Jr.
Joram Gross
Joshua Roberts
Jodie True
Julia Davis
Julian Santelli
Kaelyn Short
Kaiden Schoeffler
KaLeea Charles
Landon Payne
Leo Tynes
Leya Findley
Liam Stanley
Liam Westerbeck
Lillian Bessom
Lincoln Pruitt
Louisa Harris
Luke Danieli
Macie Brooks
Madelyn Leancu
A/B Honor Roll: Group 3
Grace Dierberger
Grayson Heath
Grayson Snellings
Greyson Mendoza
Hannah Ogle
Harlowe Golden
Isabella Johnston
Jackson Howard
Jaxon Buckner
Jil Edengarden
Jocelyn Bolte
Judah Baulaugh
Julian Acevedo
Kalene Roberts
Kyland Sullivan
Lauren Gustafson
Lawrence Tynes
Liam Knight
Liana Mesfin
Lillian Hiner
Lily Davenport
Logan Stepaniak
A Honor Roll: Group 4
Maggie Dierberger
Marcela Martinez
Mariama Kamara
Max Tynes
Maya Findley
Myka Howard
O’Shea Ullrich
Olivia Johnson
Owen Gustafson
Rachel Anttila
Reagan Berlin
Reagan Hughes
Roman Hafeli
Sawyer Farmer
Silas Thayer
Synai Robinson
Trevor Altman
Walker Bowler
Waylan Humphrey
Zion Dockendorf
Zoe Davis
A/B Honor Roll: Group 4
Lucas Zaegel
Luke Alcorn
Luke Bledsoe
Lydia Colvin
Mason Roberts
Matthew Taliaferro
May Gaita
Mia Fields
Michael Bessom
Michael Ofori
Moriah Tynes
Nehemiah Lamptey
Noah Ochoa
Noah Taliaferro
Nolan Hightower
Omar Kamara
Parker Norris
Princeton Johnson
Quinn Broughman
Riley Rea
Riley Snead
Rowan Berlin
A/B Honor Roll: Group 5
Sadie Thayer
Sarah Benson
Savannah Reid
Silas Farmer
Sophie Ochoa
Teagan Clark
Timothy “Aiden” Dabney
Victor Angelo
Watson Petty
Wesley Struebel
