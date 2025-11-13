Become a Sustaining Member

Editor’s Note: The Advance is proud to recognize the academic achievements of area students. Please email us if you would like to publish a list of Honor Roll recipients.

A Honor Roll

Addison Moore

Addisyn Murphy

Alexander Kolandjian

Amelia Lovelace

Arabella Blanco

Asher Jennings

Ashton Bacon

Audrey Davis

Austin Schoeffler

Avery Brady

Bennett Covill

Brady Johnson

Brody Andrew

Calvin Niece

Cash Mathewson

Cassidy Hall

Charlotte Johnson

Chase VanGorder

Colten Buckner

Connor Hall

Coy Haggett

Cullen McKinnon

A/B Honor Roll

Aaron Leancu

Adam Antilla

Aiden Bacon

Alexander “Sasha” Davis

Alexander Pruitt

Alice Maddox

Alison Davis

Ammerie Pearson

Anela Acol

Anna Beasock

Arabelle Hajtun

Ariana Rodriguez

Audrey Washington

Austin Payne

Bailey Griffin

Beckett Reid

Brinley Stepaniak

Bryson Peyton

Carter Woolridge-Evans

Christopher Moffett

Colson Stepaniak

Colt Pettis

A Honor Roll: Group 2

CV Dunkle

Daniel Navarro Quinones

Easton Calaman

Eleanor Turville

Elijah Fields

Elijah Maida

Ellie Sullivan

Evelyn (Evie) Angelo

Farren Belfield

Gavin Heider

Grace Dokendorf

Grace Farthing

Gunnar Bueng

Harper Simpson

Harrison Golden

Hosanna Huffman

Hudson Silver

Isabella McGee

Jace Struebel

Jaliyah Asirifi

Janna Pinkard

Jax Brooks

A/B Honor Roll: Group 2

Cora Doty

Deacon Hafeli

Destiny Kearns

Dylan Whalen

Eddie Denson

Elena Torres

Eli Humphey

Elizabeth Johnson

Ella Stanley

Elora Place

Emery Kilby

Emily Verdin

Emma-Lee Humphrey

Emmy Westerbeck

Erin Snead

Estelle Hamilton

Everett Calaman

Eymber Maddy

Favour Oppong

Fernanda Montano Aguilar

Finley Rea

Gabriel Shiner

A Honor Roll: Group 3

Jenna Pinkard

Jik Edengarden

Johnathan Foxx Jr.

Joram Gross

Joshua Roberts

Jodie True

Julia Davis

Julian Santelli

Kaelyn Short

Kaiden Schoeffler

KaLeea Charles

Landon Payne

Leo Tynes

Leya Findley

Liam Stanley

Liam Westerbeck

Lillian Bessom

Lincoln Pruitt

Louisa Harris

Luke Danieli

Macie Brooks

Madelyn Leancu

A/B Honor Roll: Group 3

Grace Dierberger

Grayson Heath

Grayson Snellings

Greyson Mendoza

Hannah Ogle

Harlowe Golden

Isabella Johnston

Jackson Howard

Jaxon Buckner

Jil Edengarden

Jocelyn Bolte

Judah Baulaugh

Julian Acevedo

Kalene Roberts

Kyland Sullivan

Lauren Gustafson

Lawrence Tynes

Liam Knight

Liana Mesfin

Lillian Hiner

Lily Davenport

Logan Stepaniak

A Honor Roll: Group 4

Maggie Dierberger

Marcela Martinez

Mariama Kamara

Max Tynes

Maya Findley

Myka Howard

O’Shea Ullrich

Olivia Johnson

Owen Gustafson

Rachel Anttila

Reagan Berlin

Reagan Hughes

Roman Hafeli

Sawyer Farmer

Silas Thayer

Synai Robinson

Trevor Altman

Walker Bowler

Waylan Humphrey

Zion Dockendorf

Zoe Davis

A/B Honor Roll: Group 4

Lucas Zaegel

Luke Alcorn

Luke Bledsoe

Lydia Colvin

Mason Roberts

Matthew Taliaferro

May Gaita

Mia Fields

Michael Bessom

Michael Ofori

Moriah Tynes

Nehemiah Lamptey

Noah Ochoa

Noah Taliaferro

Nolan Hightower

Omar Kamara

Parker Norris

Princeton Johnson

Quinn Broughman

Riley Rea

Riley Snead

Rowan Berlin

A/B Honor Roll: Group 5

Sadie Thayer

Sarah Benson

Savannah Reid

Silas Farmer

Sophie Ochoa

Teagan Clark

Timothy “Aiden” Dabney

Victor Angelo

Watson Petty

Wesley Struebel

