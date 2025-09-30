By Sophie Hubbard

WRITER

FlyKup’s owner, Louise Jolley.

Downtown Fredericksburg is welcoming FLYKUP, a new boutique that blends Scottish heritage and hospitality with modern style. On October 3, 2025, the shop will open its doors to the public during the city’s “First Friday” event.

FLYKUP specializes in unique gifts handmade or designed in Scotland, celebrating Scottish creativity, heritage, and contemporary design. But this isn’t your typical shopping experience. Bringing its name to life, the boutique offers guests a complimentary “fly cup.”

So, what is a fly cup? In Aberdeen, Scotland, the hometown of FLYKUP’s founder, Louise Jolley, the Doric term refers to a quick, friendly cup of tea or coffee, often enjoyed with a “fancy piece,” the Scottish word for a sweet treat such as shortbread, scones, or cake.

Some of the items at FlyKup, opening this Friday.

“It’s not just about the drink, but the warmth of pausing for a chat and sharing a little hospitality,” said Jolley. Customers can embrace Scottish culture and share their own stories while picking out gifts that speak to them, creating connections that go beyond shopping.

The boutique’s grand opening falls on “First Friday,” Fredericksburg’s monthly tradition of art, shopping, drinking, and dining downtown. Visitors will be able to explore artisan-made Scottish goods, enjoy their own fly cup, and experience a cultural connection that mixes heritage storytelling with modern charm.

FLYKUP is located at 810 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA. To stay connected, follow @flykup_on Instagram or Flykup - Scottish Fancy Pieces on Facebook.

Sophie Hubbard is a student at the University of Mary Washington.

