The Hugh Mercer Bike Bus on May 8, 2025. Photo via Hugh Mercer Facebook page.

Most weekdays in Fredericksburg, you’ll see a cluster of kids and grown-ups on bicycles, parading across the pedestrian bridge over U.S. 1 in Fredericksburg and either hauling up or careening down the big hill across from Hugh Mercer Elementary School, depending on the time of day.

This is the Hugh Mercer Bike Bus, which is now in its third year of getting kids to school on bicycles. Not only is the Bike Bus a physically and mentally healthy alternative to riding the bus or sitting in a long car-rider line—but, according to the kids themselves, it’s fun.

“I like to ride my bike—it’s fun and I like to go fast!” said Conor Fortuna, a 2nd grader who’s been biking to school this year with mom, Kelly.

“I enjoy the exercise for us and its nice to meet some kids and families in our area that we didn’t know,” Kelly Fortuna said.

The Bike Bus collects students from Normandy Village, Canal Quarter, College Terrace, and College Heights. Depending on where students start, the route—which was developed by parents three years ago—goes along the Canal Path, along Franklin Street, through the University of Mary Washington campus by the Jepson Science Center, across the pedestrian bridge, and behind Eagle Village shopping center to link up Monticello Square apartments across Cowan Boulevard from the school.

The total route is about 2 miles in length and there are two big hills, although the UMW parking garage provides an alternative to one of them. A parent rides in the front and back of the group to ensure that everyone is safe and stays together.

Sometimes, the ride home includes a stop at Sweet Frog or at a park, and that sense of community is another aspect of the Bike Bus that both parents and kids love.

“Sometimes we go and get yummy treats,” said 2nd grader Kyle Reed. “I like being with my friends, and I love to speed!”

Brittanie McGuin said the Bike Bus gives her son, 4th grader Greylin Allen, “a sense of belonging to a community, a positive outlet, and [a chance to] build his confidence!”

The Bike Bus community includes grandparents as well as parents.

“As grandparents participating in Bike Bus with granddaughter Maria, we are thrilled the children can enjoy biking in the fresh air before being expected to sit still in school all day,” said Shirley Santulli.

For Maria, the Bike Bus is “just more fun” than riding the bus—especially as transportation in the school division has been plagued by a shortage of bus drivers and the addition of new routes.

Bike racks at Hugh Mercer Elementary School on May 8, 2025.

The division is supportive of the Hugh Mercer Bike Bus and worked with parents in 2023 to install bike racks at the school. There are also bike racks at James Monroe High School and, as of this week, at the new Walker-Grant Middle School in Idlewild, communications manager Katie Hornung said.

There is also a Bike Bus forming for Gladys West Elementary, which is located in the old Walker-Grant Middle School building. Organizer Jess Kujala said families will meet at the corner of Washington and Cornell streets at 8:10 a.m.

Gladys West and Lafayette Elementary are colocated on a campus off U.S. 1 near the city’s border with Spotsylvania County. City Councilor Will Mackintosh said he’s motivated by his experience as a Hugh Mercer Bike Bus parent to “push for better design and infrastructure on our streets” to make biking a viable option for these families.

“We need to make it possible for Bike Buses for all our City schools,” he said. “We need to improve the paths to the new Walker-Grant in Idlewild, and we need to execute our vision for bike paths along Lafayette Boulevard to Gladys West and Lafayette.”

Interested in joining the Hugh Mercer Bike Bus? Contact Mackintosh for more information.

