“She was baptized at age 11 and again as an adult. Sannie served as a church organist and sang in many choirs. She sang special music for church numerous times with her two sisters. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life, guiding her in her roles as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend…

Sannie enjoyed singing in the Rappahannock Choral Society. She was featured playing harmonica and whistling, along with singing. Sannie was a beacon of faith and kindness throughout her life.”

Daniel Canady

Fredericksburg

Joanne Graves

King George

“A lifelong resident of Spotsylvania, Joanne attended county schools and graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1950. Soon after, she married her high school sweetheart, Charlie, and together they built a home and life in Spotsylvania, where they lived for many years along Rt. 3 before moving to Fairview Beach in King George County in the mid-1990s. Joanne and Charlie also enjoyed spending winters in Florida as ‘snowbirds,’ cherishing the sunshine and the many friendships they found there.

Joanne spent much of her career at the A&P in Fredericksburg, where she made dear friends who remained an important part of her life. Following her retirement from A&P, she worked in the office at Chancellor Elementary School for many years and often said it was her favorite job because of the wonderful students and teachers she came to know. She was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church at the time of her passing.”

Ted Kavrukov

Fredericksburg

“Ted was a man of courage and strength from early childhood illnesses to the time he escaped with his mother and brother Ivan in 1958. The suppressive communist regime of Bulgaria tried to pressure conformity but he resisted, becoming an uncompromising young man.

Throughout the sixties he worked but managed to acquire a Bachelor’s Degree and subsequently got his Law Degree in the1970s. He preferred to work for himself as a criminal attorney in D.C. … Ted loved bicycling, discussing history, stamp collecting and spending time with his wife Harriet… We cherish our lives together, and the gift of the deer that emerged from the woods during his last minutes of life.”

Linda Irene Kyer

Colonial Beach

“Linda was a homemaker, wife, and mother

“Roberta was raised in Sandusky, Ohio, and joined the Navy as a Radioman in 1957, where she met her late husband, Bobby J. Lockard, at NWC San Diego. Bobby was a Marine, and, on their first date, Bobby taught Roberta how to drive a car. Roberta would eventually crash the car, and a lifelong commitment was made between the two, ultimately resulting in five children. The family would relocate multiple times, eventually settling down in Fredericksburg. Roberta graduated from Mary Washington College and went on to teach second grade for twenty-five years at Enterprise Elementary School in Prince William County. Roberta was an avid reader and met monthly with her former co-workers for book club. Roberta would serve as the loving linchpin of her family, always going out of her way to surround herself with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

George Thomas May

Fredericksburg

“George proudly served in the Naval Reserve from 1951 to 1958, a testament to his courage and deep sense of duty. A life-long learner, he attended Seton Hall College from 1949 to 1954 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1963. George excelled professionally as a systems analyst at IBM, but his greatest pride was always his family. He was a dedicated father, coaching numerous baseball, softball, football, and soccer teams, and imparting lessons both on and off the field.

George was an avid reader with a keen interest in military history. His passions included crossword puzzles, sailing, aviation and racquetball. Deeply involved with his church, he was an active member of St. John Neumann Parish in Reston and St. Patrick Parish in Fredericksburg, as well as the Catholic Charismatic Renewal.”

Marlene Davis Melchior

Fredericksburg

“Marlene enjoyed quilting and volunteered those skills to service organizations that work with young girls in need. She loved a good book, tending to her plants, and spending time with family. She had a personality that radiated warmth and kindness and was welcoming to all. Marlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, White Oak Ward, and she loved her ward family.”

Nilesh Patel

Fredericksburg

“Upon graduation, George served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 where he obtained the rank of Captain. Upon separation from active service, George accepted a civilian position with the Department of the Army and spent 38 years working at the Pentagon before retiring from the civil service in 2003. Following retirement, George followed his passion for the water and sailing by taking a position as a manager with the Aquia Bay Marina.



George moved to Stafford County in 1981 and was a vibrant member of the local community. He was a member of the West Stafford Ruritan Club, the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Virginia Society, and attended the Mount Ararat Baptist Church. He volunteered for the Stafford County Fire Department, The Towing Panel, The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit, and spoke as needed to the Board of Supervisors.”

“Pat worked in a variety of fields, including apartment management, landscaping management, and most proudly, as a chef. Cooking was her greatest professional joy, and she once said she could prepare 100 different meals without a second thought. She also loved the outdoors – fishing, hiking, camping, and cooking outside brought her peace and happiness.”

Mary Catherine Quick

Stafford

“John was a man of many talents, a true jack of all trades. Whether he was out on the water boating, casting a line fishing, or in the woods hunting, he found joy in the simple, rugged beauty of nature. Known for his generous spirit and easy smile, John was a friend to all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, laughter, and countless stories shared around campfires and workbenches alike.”

“Born on August 1, 1994, in Leesburg, Virginia, Jesse was an old soul full of light, kindness, and strength. He touched countless lives with his generous heart, sense of humor, and unwavering loyalty to those he loved. His presence was a blessing to his family and friends, who will forever cherish the memories they hold of him.”

Shirley Ann Spring

Fredericksburg

“A dedicated educator, Shirley served the students of Culpeper County Schools for 25 years, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives through her passion for teaching.

Shirley’s true joy was found in the simple beauty of farm life. She loved horses, and her faithful dog companion, Addie, was never far from her side. Family was the center of her world with her girls and her grandchildren being her pride and joy.”

“Throughout her professional career, Jona served as a counselor, teacher, team builder, and college professor at System Technical Institute College in the Philippines, where she inspired and guided many students and colleagues…

Family and friends were the cornerstone of her life. Jona remained close with her high school, college, and professional friends, who will never forget her sparkling eyes, vibrant laughter, kind heart, and unshakable optimism. She found joy in music, especially Christian and OPM songs, enjoyed watching Korean telenovelas, and was deeply committed to her Bible study group and to helping others. Her life motto, faithfully repeated even in her most difficult moments, was: ‘God is good.’”

Lily Mae Weakley

Fredericksburg

“Lily Mae married her husband, Curtis, on January 26, 1958. She worked for Leggett’s department store (now Belk) both in Culpeper and Fredericksburg. She and Curtis had two daughters together, Debrah and Valorie. She enjoyed gardening, family gatherings, and doing seek-a-word puzzles.”

