By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

"Fredericksburg Area Museum" by Mr.TinDC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

The Fredericksburg Area Museum has announced the following lineup of events, both free and paid, to celebrate Black History Month:

Wednesday, February 5, 7 to 8 p.m.: Free book talk with Justin Marlowe, author of Perfect Strangers: Echoes of a Black Suburban Youth. (Read Marlowe’s piece for the Advance and listen to his appearance on “The New Dominion Podcast” here.)

Sunday, February 8, 10 to 11:30 a.m.: “History on Wheels: African American Leaders,” a free pop-up learning lab with hands-on activities and gallery guides. Children and families will learn about local Black leaders, business owners, doctors, and teachers, and will create their own protest signs inspired by the lunch counter sit-ins of the 1960s. Co-presented with Spotsylvania County Public Schools. Email Theresa Cramer to register.

Saturday, February 15, 1 to 2 p.m.: “Hidden Histories: A Community-Led Black History Month Walking Tour.” This one-time only tour, facilitated by local historian Keith Strother, will feature recent research by Gaila Sims, FAM’s curator of African American history and vice president of programs. The hour-long tour will begin and end on the third floor of the museum and will “showcase stories of African American resilience, creativity, and struggle centered right in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg.” Free , but a suggested donation of $10 is encouraged. Email Theresa Cramer to register.

Thursday, February 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: “A Space of Our Own: Black Women in Community.” This monthly program, developed and led by Sims, provides “a welcoming space for Black women to share stories, network, and celebrate their legacy in the Fredericksburg area.” FAM will provide refreshments, craft supplies, and conversation starters, and attendees are welcome to bring their own food, crafts, and activities. Email Sims for more information.

Saturday, February 22, 1 to 2 p.m.: “For the Love of Fredericksburg: A Celebration of African American Enterprise.” Walking tour exploring the legacy of Black enterprise in Fredericksburg, from colonial through modern times, presented by local historian and educator Tiya Shaw. Free, but a suggested donation of $10 is encouraged. Email Theresa Cramer to register.

FAM is also announcing a community support campaign for the upcoming exhibit Living Legacies: African American History in the Fredericksburg Area, which is set to open in May. The exhibit will “honor the African American community's history, resilience, and contributions through interactive exhibits, community storytelling, and dynamic programming,” according to the museum’s press release. Learn more at FAM’s website.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”