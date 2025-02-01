Mary M. Brown

Fredericksburg

“Mary’s life was defined by her unwavering devotion to her family. She found immense joy in being surrounded by loved ones and took pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Her warmth and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew her.”

Susan Raines Carder

Fredericksburg

Susan was a woman of deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ, which she shared through her kind words, her radiant smile, and her joyous spirit. She found beauty in the world around her, cherishing sunflowers, rainbows, and the wonders of nature. Her life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and a heart filled with gratitude.

Robert Forrest Dishman

Spotsylvania

“Bob was previously employed by one of the local gas companies and then went on to own and operate his own business of H&B GAS SERVICE, LLC. He loved going out fishing and catching his catfish and sharing with others.”

Diane “Peanut” Doyle

Fredericksburg

“Peanut was a loving and caring mother, she never missed any of her kids sporting events and was always the loudest one there. Her passion was her work. She was a hairdresser (color expert). She mentored many young girls in the beauty field. And owned 2 salons. In her younger years she was an adrenaline junkie, she loved to skydive. She also enjoyed fishing and camping.”

Mark Anthony Elder

Fredericksburg

Kenneth Wayne Eubank

Fredericksburg

“A James Monroe High School graduate, Wayne dedicated an incredible 39 years of service to Stafford County Public Schools, making a lasting impact on both students and colleagues. His unwavering commitment to education was honored when he was awarded the ‘Extra Mile Award’ by the Special Education Advisory Board of Stafford County, recognizing his exceptional contributions and dedication to the well-being and success of all students.

Wayne’s contributions to the horse world extended far beyond his training and teaching. Alongside Lish Garnett, he helped establish the Rosemount Farm Horse Show in Fredericksburg, Virginia — a highly respected annual event that continues to run today.”

Frances Jane Gaudet

Stafford

“Fran was a proud US Marine Corps wife and a die-hard Redskins fan. She also rooted for the Steelers as homage to her home state. She had a passion for gardening and all kinds of flowers. Her yard was an abundance of color from early spring to late fall due to the multitude of flowers, bushes, and trees that she lovingly cultivated. She was an avid crafter with her talents being crochet, needlepoint, and sewing. She also loved to read, preferring Amish romance novels and biographies. Her favorite place to vacation was Lancaster, PA, the heart of the Amish Country. She made many trips over the years to visit this area which had a special place in her heart. She enjoyed spending time with her family and hosted the family’s yearly Christmas Eve gathering, various family dinners, and several BBQs each year. She was a lady of many talents with a heart of gold, and a huge soft spot for all the grandbabies, great grandbabies, and great-great grandbabies with whom she loved to snuggle. Her sweet smile and lovely green eyes will be missed by her large multi-generational family and friends.”

Katherine E. Jett

“She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew her. Katherine was cherished for her vibrant personality and infectious sense of humor, which brought joy to all who crossed her path. Her spirit lit up the room, and her ability to connect with others made her a true treasure in our lives.”

Kay Louise Haywood

Fredericksburg

“Kay loved talking about her Work, Adventures, Family and the many incredible QVC Easy Pay Deals. Dazzling with a fierce sense of Loyalty. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend, always thinking of others first. If there was something to be done, she did it without hesitation. With a full face of Makeup and the Confidence to fit, Kay’s presence was undeniably profound. She was Kind, Caring, Nurturing and Strong.”

Carl Von Bader Haub

Fredericksburg

“Carl was dedicated to his chosen profession of demography, with a long career mostly at Population Refence Bureau (PRB). Although he retired in 2011, he couldn’t quite let it go. He continued to consult and keep busy with all those statistics. He enjoyed his vocation and the dedicated people with whom he worked.

When he wasn’t busy at PRB, you could find Carl sailing on the Chesapeake, working on his room-sized, hobby train layouts, photographing something, anything, playing with their adopted cats, or reading on the front porch. He travelled the world, both for work and for joy. He loved to connect with local people and learn of their varied cultures, always preferring off-the-beaten path, while fitting in trips to visit family and friends.”

Mary Catherine Hill

Spotsylvania

“Together with her husband Bill, Mary built a life filled with cherished memories. In her free time, she loved reading and often convinced Bill to take her to the library to pick up a new book. One of her greatest joys was attending bluegrass festivals with friends and family. Her kind heart and unwavering devotion to her family and friends will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Annie Mae Bullock Jones

Spotsylvania

“Annie Mae loved dancing. She shared her last dance on earth with her nephew, Floyd Jones. She loved gospel shows, county music, and attending concerts, especially Conway Twitty. She loved to travel, but her favorite place was the beach in Nags Head. She loved crocheting and hosting cook-outs with family and friends.”

Everette Weldon Justus

“If you were to use one word to describe him, it would be ‘FAMILY.’ His family was very important to him. He was devoted to his immediate family, extended, natural, and otherwise. As anyone who knew him could attest, if you were his friend, you were family. If you were a friend of a family member, you were considered a family member. He understood the importance of being loved and how to share that love with others.”

Phyllis Katherine Shackelford

Spotsylvania

“As the matriarch of her family, Phyllis led with love, dignity, and a fierce passion for unity. She had an array of admirable qualities — she was empathetic and direct, forgiving and no-nonsense, insightful and lively, energetic and intelligent, courageous and wise. She would never quit on you. She inspired others with her determination and zest for life, whether teaching her children and grandchildren to ride bikes and play ball, enjoying a day fishing, or even taking an ATV ride just days before her passing.

You would likely find her with a book in hand or working on a puzzle. She would feed the wildlife around her Spotsylvania home with the same enormous heart that she would feed her family. Even nature adored her. Me-Me found the most joy in time spent with her loved ones, often bringing the family together with food. She was the best cook. One of her most favored dishes, her spaghetti, will be hard to recreate. Although she shared the ingredients, the exact recipe was a mystery, as she simply ‘followed her gut’ — the same way she lived her life, trusting her heart and instincts.”

Joseph Maximilian Shircliff

Spotsylvania

“Joe had a passion for life and a heart full of love. He was often complimented on his vivid blue eyes and wavy sandy hair, which he took great pride in styling for Mass each week. He loved all kinds of music, as well as playing soccer, baseball, and basketball. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. Joe’s playful and mischievous spirit, combined with his kind-hearted nature, made him a friend to everyone. He adored his cousins and treasured each of them individually, always playing hard and loving fiercely.

In his short but beautiful life, Joe taught us the power of love, joy, and faith. He will forever be remembered for his bright spirit and the lasting impact he made on his family, friends, and community.”

Brandon Toranaga Smith

Fredericksburg

Dale Edwards “Ed” Sowards

Fredericksburg

“Along with JoAnn, Ed raised two boys to manhood and set them up for success, personally and professionally. He was always there for little league games and scouting, and ready to fix a transmission or teach them about farming or hunting. He helped JoAnn realize her dreams of seeing England and touring the holy land, and even let her bring her cats on the extended trips they took in their camper.”

John Page Spitler

Fredericksburg

“After graduating from Falmouth High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving 4 years before being honorably discharged. John was then employed at the U.S. Naval Weapons Laboratory, Dahlgren, where he was recognized and awarded for numerous contributions to the improvement of operations. He retired as Ordnance Supervisor after 35 years of service.”

Michael Lann Tyus

Fredericksburg

“Throughout his life, Michael found fulfillment in supporting the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida State University Football. He enjoyed playing disc golf, hiking, golf, camping, and fishing. Michael’s love for music and friendship was clear to all who knew him. He didn’t seek the spotlight, but he was always there to lend a hand, share a word of encouragement, or offer a quiet moment of understanding. Michael valued deep connections over large crowds, and his loyalty and sincerity left an impression on everyone he met.”

Roi Voelker

Stafford

“He served in the United States Air Force and later worked as a Physicist for the United States Navy until his retirement. Roi served as a Deacon, Group Leader, and Bible Teacher throughout much of his life. A friend to many, he was known for his kindness, curiosity, and passion for intertwining faith and physics.”

Ru Zhen Wang “Jean Chen”

Fredericksburg

“Born and raised in Shanghai, China, she immigrated to the United States in the late 1970s to build a better life—one dedicated to creating a future filled with opportunity, resilience, and success for herself and future generations.

Jean's love knew no bounds, leaving a lasting mark on the lives of everyone she touched. Beyond her deep commitment to family and friends, she also possessed a remarkable green thumb, with an innate talent for nurturing plants and making them flourish effortlessly. It goes without saying that her life made an immeasurable impact.”

