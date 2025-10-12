By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Artist Davide Prete (right) and Fredericksburg parks and recreation staff install Prete’s sculpture “Icarus” at Fall Hill Avenue and Village Lane on October 11. The piece is part of the Fredericksburg Art Commission’s public sculpture project and will be in place for one year.

Since 2015, Fredericksburg’s Public Sculpture Project, a committee of the Fredericksburg Arts Commission (FAC), has brought large-scale, interactive art to the city’s public spaces.

Every year, the project puts out a call for entries and selects three new sculptures to install throughout the city. This month, the artists—assisted by the city’s public works and parks and recreation departments—installed the pieces that will make up the 10th anniversary series.

“We want to see if we can get people off social media and give them something to look at and think about and touch,” said Preston Thayer, the Public Sculpture Project’s founding director.

On Friday morning, Thayer; FAC Chair Kelley Drake; Commissioner Larry Hinkle; and staff from the city’s parks and recreation department were at the corner of Fall Hill Avenue and Village Lane to meet Maryland-based artist Davide Prete and help him install his 400-pound, 11-foot tall forged steel sculpture Icarus.

In Greek mythology, Icarus is the son of the master craftsman Daedalus, who built wings of wax and feathers so the two could escape from the labyrinth where they were imprisoned. Icarus ignored his father’s instructions not to fly too close to the sun, and its rays melted the wax, causing Icarus to fall into the sea and drown.

“This myth serves as an example of hubris or failed ambition, but it also represents human limits and what we try to do in order to overcome them,” Prete wrote in a statement on his website about his piece. “The sculpture shows Icarus before his flight, standing in front of his future. The pair of wings formed by five shining, silver, tapered lines are in contrast with the earth-bound figurative symbols in blackened forged steel that support them, the basic material nature gave us, what defines us as humans.”

Icarus has been previously installed in Salinas, Kansas and Charleston, Illinois. It’s among many large-scale sculptures that Prete—who was born in Treviso, Italy—has completed for public spaces.

Hinkle said public art is important because it makes art accessible to everyone in a community. “Art is part of a community’s identity, so why should it be exclusive to museums?” he asked.

Earlier this month, artist Hanna Jubran installed his piece In Motion at 406 Lafayette Boulevard, in front of the train station—a fitting location for the theme of the sculpture, which creates a feeling of movement.

There will be a third sculpture installed in front of Dixon Park at a later date.

In addition to the three temporary pieces, there are three permanent public sculptures throughout the city—Dancing Milkweed IV by David Boyajian, which was purchased by the FAC; Three Musketeers at the Wolfe/Kenmore/Prince Edward Street triangle, which was donated by the artist, Michael Bednar; and Morning Glory Bench by Jim Galluci, located on Riverside Drive at Wellford Street, which was purchased by the department of economic development and tourism.

Drake said the FAC has plans to increase the amount of public art in the city. There’s a mural subcommittee, which he said will hopefully launch its pilot project—a mural to cover the back of the Dorothy Hart Community Center—next summer.

Another subcommittee is exploring the idea of asphalt art—using art as a traffic-calming method at busy intersections.

“There have been studies done that found that installing art in the center of intersections or at turn lanes has reduced car-to-pedestrian accidents by 26%,” Drake said. He said the subcommittee, which is working with the Planning Commission and the public works department, is looking at the intersection of Sophia and Charlotte streets as a possible pilot of the asphalt art project.

Hinkle said another goal of the FAC is to raise awareness among local artists of the opportunities it presents.

Learn more about the Fredericksburg Arts Commission and the public sculpture project here.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”