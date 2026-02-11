By Adele Uphaus

The Fredericksburg Arts Commission’s ongoing art supply drive will benefit Empowerhouse, the area nonprofit nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and intimate partner violence.

There are drop-off boxes for collecting new and “gently-used” art supplies at two downtown art galleries, as well as the Dorothy Hart Community Center and Madame’s Oddities, and they’ll be in place through March.

According to a press release from the commission, the supplies will support “therapeutic, educational, and empowerment-based programming for survivors and their families.”

The commission’s last art supply drive benefited Community Canvas, an organization that provides arts programming and resources to underserved populations throughout the region. The donated supplies are used at the organization’s regular programs, such as “Connection through Creativity,” which is held monthly at downtown library, and at special pop-up workshops such as last year’s “Found.”

The arts commission provides funding to support public art, arts organizations, and community art events, and the Art Supply Drive was developed as a way to support even more organizations that might not be eligible for direct funding, according to the press release.

The drive is “a practical way to support organizations offering arts access through direct community participation,” the press release states.

Members of the community can leave art supplies in drop-off boxes at the following locations:

Art First Gallery (824 Caroline Street)

LibertyTown Arts Workshop (916 Liberty Street)

Dorothy Hart Community Center (408 Canal Street)

Madame’s Oddities (2011 Princess Anne Street, Unit 101)

