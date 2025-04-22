By Adele Uphaus

You’re invited to contribute to a community art project taking place next week in Market Square in downtown Fredericksburg.

Community Canvas, a local art advocacy project, will host “Found,” a pop-up arts workshop from 12 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 1. The end result of the workshop will be a large-scale, three-dimensional collage of found objects representing the entire community.

The event is inspired by the assemblage work of 20th century sculpture Luise Nevelson, who was born in Ukraine in 1899. Nevelson called herself the “original recycler” because she made much of her work out of found materials, according to a press release about next week’s event.

The public is invited to bring objects under 8 x10 inches to add to the project. The items will be adhered to plywood panels and hung on a wall. Examples of potential found objects that would work in the project are small figures, toys, bits of wood, and scraps of paper or fabric.

Community Canvas will provide glue, screws, and other supplies needed to attach the objects.

Javonne Kirby established Community Canvas in 2023 while serving as Vice Chair for Downtown Greens. Kirby held the initial art workshops during community food distributions organized by the Fredericksburg Food Bank.

For more information about next week’s pop-up workshop, email Kirby at communitycanvas3@gmail.com.

