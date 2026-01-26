Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Pending winter weather, Fredericksburg City Council will meet on Tuesday for a work session at 5 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular session at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Council will first gather at 4 p.m. at the Friends of the Rappahannock offices (3219 Fall Hill Avenue) for the presentation of a preservation easement.

Work Session

There are four items on the work session agenda:

Discussion of a potential solar lease at Cool Springs Landing

Update from the 300th Anniversary Blue Ribbon Committee

Annual update from the Economic Development Authority

Regular Session

Presentation

Chip Boyles, executive director of the George Washington Regional Commission, will present a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the region.

Consent Agenda

Items on the consent agenda include approval of a local declaration of emergency related to the weekend’s winter storm; authorizing an amendment to the agreement with the Stafford Regional Airport Authority; and transmittal of minutes from meetings of the 300th Anniversary Blue Ribbon Committee, the Planning Commission, and the Economic Development Authority.

Board and Commission Appointments

Council will make appointments to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee; the Fredericksburg Arts Commission (two applications for one vacancy); the Planning Commission (six applications, including incumbent Mary-Margaret Marshall for one vacancy); Recreation Commission; and Tow and Recovery Advisory Board.

Meeting Details

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”