By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session starting at 5:30 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular session at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Work Session

The four items on the work session agenda are:

Communications update

FXBG Forward comprehensive plan

Tobacco/Tattoo update

General Assembly changes to the subdivision ordinance, and an associated amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda includes

Public Hearing

There will be a public hearing on the adoption of the updated comprehensive plan, FXBG Forward.

Council Agenda

Council will adopt minutes from its June 10 meeting; appoint two new members to the Economic Development Authority (replacing Joel Griffin, who has resigned, and Mary Beth Black, whose term has expired); and appoint two new members to the Recreation Commission.

City Manager Agenda

Closed Session

There will be a closed session to discuss the annual performance of Council employees.

Meeting Details

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”