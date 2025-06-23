Fredericksburg City Council June 24 Meeting Preview
The agenda includes a public hearing on the updated comprehensive plan and approval of the 10-year capital improvement plan.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session starting at 5:30 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular session at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Work Session
The four items on the work session agenda are:
Communications update
FXBG Forward comprehensive plan
Tobacco/Tattoo update
General Assembly changes to the subdivision ordinance, and an associated amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance
Regular Session
Consent Agenda
The consent agenda includes
Transmittal of minutes from recent meetings of the Economic Development Authority, the Board of Social Services, and the Architectural Review Board
Update on Council priorities (related documents will be posted on “no later than Tuesday”)
An amendment to the current fiscal year budget, authorizing the payment of $500,000 to the Virginia Retirement System to offset the City’s unfunded pension liability
Authorization of the City Manager to execute agreements necessary to consent to the sale of the majority ownership in the Fred Nats baseball team from the Silber family to Diamond Baseball Holdings.
Public Hearing
There will be a public hearing on the adoption of the updated comprehensive plan, FXBG Forward.
Council Agenda
Council will adopt minutes from its June 10 meeting; appoint two new members to the Economic Development Authority (replacing Joel Griffin, who has resigned, and Mary Beth Black, whose term has expired); and appoint two new members to the Recreation Commission.
City Manager Agenda
Adopt the Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2026-2030
Authorize the City Manager to sign the Deed of Boundary Line Adjustment, Dedication, and Easement, and associated plat for the new Walker-Grant Middle School
Approve the Comprehensive Agreement with Ulliman Schutte Construction,
LLC, for the upgrade and expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
According to the staff memo, the guaranteed maximum price of the project is $168.5 million. The project is being funded in part with about $56 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds; a $53.9 million grant from the Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Quality Improvement Fund; and a $60 million loan from the DEQ’s Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.
Closed Session
There will be a closed session to discuss the annual performance of Council employees.
Meeting Details
Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation
The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.
We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.
Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.
Make a one-time donation of any amount.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”