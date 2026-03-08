By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Council will meet for a work session and regular session on Tuesday. City Manager Tim Baroody will present his recommended budget for next fiscal year during the regular session.

Work Session

The work session starts at 6 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. There are two items on the agenda:

Proposed auction block memorial design

General Assembly update

Regular Session

The regular session begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Presentations

Proclamation for Long Covid Awareness Day

Proclamation honoring Nancy Moore (longtime member of the Memorials Advisory Commission)

City’s Manager’s operating and capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2027 (July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027)

Consent Agenda

Public Hearing

2026-2027 annual action plan for the Community Development Block Grant Fund

Council Agenda

Approval of minutes from February 24 work session, public hearing, and regular session.

Closed Meeting

Council will go into a closed meeting to discuss appointment to the position of Clerk of Council.

Meeting Details

Share

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries