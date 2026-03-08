Fredericksburg City Council March 10 Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Council will meet for a work session and regular session on Tuesday. City Manager Tim Baroody will present his recommended budget for next fiscal year during the regular session.
Work Session
The work session starts at 6 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. There are two items on the agenda:
Proposed auction block memorial design
General Assembly update
Regular Session
The regular session begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Presentations
Proclamation for Long Covid Awareness Day
Proclamation honoring Nancy Moore (longtime member of the Memorials Advisory Commission)
City’s Manager’s operating and capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2027 (July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027)
Consent Agenda
First read approval of ordinances revising real estate and personal property tax due dates and dates of delivery of land books and personal property books to the city treasurer.
First read approval of ordinance regarding juror payments.
Transmittal of minutes from meetings of the Parking Advisory Commission, Arts Commission, Memorials Advisory Commission, and Clean and Green Commission.
Public Hearing
2026-2027 annual action plan for the Community Development Block Grant Fund
Council Agenda
Approval of minutes from February 24 work session, public hearing, and regular session.
Closed Meeting
Council will go into a closed meeting to discuss appointment to the position of Clerk of Council.
Meeting Details
