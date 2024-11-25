By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Fredericksburg City Council will meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for a legislative agenda meeting with Senator Tara Durant and Delegate Josh Cole, followed by a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Work Session

The following items are on the work session agenda:

Architectural Review Board interview

Library Update from new executive director Rebecca Purdy

Fredericksburg Area Museum grant

Regular Session

There will be an update on transportation projects from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda includes:

Approval of minutes from the Architectural Review Board and the Arts Commission.

Approval of a letter announcing a public comment period on potentially changing the name of Forrest Avenue to Forest Avenue.

Approval of a mutual aid agreement between Fredericksburg City and the University of Mary Washington.

Transmittal of recommended bicycle and pedestrian improvements to downtown one-way streets.

City Manager’s Agenda

There are two resolutions on the City Manager’s agenda for Council to consider:

