By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Fredericksburg City Council will meet on Tuesday evening for a work session at 5:30 p.m., in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular session at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Work Session

There are three items on the work session agenda:

Human Resources recruitment update

Parks Master Plan: Old Mill Park, Ficklen Island, and Alum Spring Park

Urban Forestry Program update

Regular Session

Presentations

There will be a proclamation for Tim Duffy, former Ward 3 representative who resigned in December.

Consent Agenda

The Consent Agenda includes approval of minutes from the December 9, 2024, meeting of the Architectural Review Board and the December 5, 2024, meeting of the Recreation Commission.

Council Agenda

Mayor Kerry Devine will provide an update on the process of filling the Ward 3 seat vacated by Tim Duffy.

City Manager Agenda

Closed Session

Council will enter into a closed meeting for “discussion of prospective candidates for appointment to the Ward 3 City Councilor vacancy.”

Meeting Details

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”