Fredericksburg City Council Meeting Preview
Council meets for a work session and regular session on Tuesday. The agenda includes second read of a rezoning and text amendment repealing the Railroad Station Overlay District.
By Adele Uphaus
Fredericksburg City Council will meet on Tuesday evening for a work session at 5:30 p.m., in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular session at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Work Session
There are three items on the work session agenda:
Human Resources recruitment update
Parks Master Plan: Old Mill Park, Ficklen Island, and Alum Spring Park
Urban Forestry Program update
Regular Session
Presentations
There will be a proclamation for Tim Duffy, former Ward 3 representative who resigned in December.
Consent Agenda
The Consent Agenda includes approval of minutes from the December 9, 2024, meeting of the Architectural Review Board and the December 5, 2024, meeting of the Recreation Commission.
Council Agenda
Mayor Kerry Devine will provide an update on the process of filling the Ward 3 seat vacated by Tim Duffy.
City Manager Agenda
Second read approval of a rezoning to remove the Railroad Station Overlay District from thirteen parcels and a text amendment repealing the overlay district. Read the memo from staff summarizing these items.
Closed Session
Council will enter into a closed meeting for “discussion of prospective candidates for appointment to the Ward 3 City Councilor vacancy.”
Meeting Details
