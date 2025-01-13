By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg City Council will meet on Tuesday for a work session at 5 p.m. and regular session at 7:30 p.m.

Work Session

The following three items are on the work session agenda:

Interview with candidate for appointment to the Planning Commission (5 to 5:15 p.m.)

Joint work session with the Planning Commission on proposed Technology Overlay Zone (5:15 to 6:30 p.m.)

Parks annual presentation and Master Plan update (6:30 to 7 p.m.)

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

There are nine items on the consent agenda, including:

Approval of the 2025 meeting calendar

Receipt of a memo outlining the process for appointing a replacement for the Ward 3 seat

Approval of a resolution ending the local state of emergency for Winter Storm Blair

Approval of minutes from meetings of the Architectural Review Board, Board of Social Services, and Parking Advisory Committee.

Public Hearing

There is one public hearing scheduled, on the proposed repeal of the Railroad Station Overlay District.

(The Planning Commission voted 4-to-2 last month to recommend repeal of the overlay district.)

Council Agenda

Meeting Details

