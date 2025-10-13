By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session beginning at 5 p.m. and a regular business meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Before the work session, City Council members will be present at a 4 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony for upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 700 Beulah Salisbury Road.

Work Session

There are four items on the work session agenda:

Interview applicants to fill vacancies on the Architectural Review Board and the Building Code of Appeals Board

University of Mary Washington and Mary Washington Healthcare partnership

Dominion power poles

2026 legislative agenda planning

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

Authorizing appropriation of fiscal year 2025 carryover funds for the school grant fund and the school capital improvement fund and for certain capital projects.

Approval of minutes from meetings of the Architectural Review Board, Fredericksburg Arts Commission, Clean and Green Commission, Planning Commission, and Public Transit Advisory Board.

Public Hearings

Council Agenda

