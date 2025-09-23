Fredericksburg City Council September 23 Meeting Preview
There will be a public hearing on plans for converting the Medical Arts building into apartments, and a discussion of the traffic report.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Fredericksburg City Council meets Tuesday for a work session at 5:30 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular session at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Council will first gather at 1000 Tyler Street at 4:30 p.m. for a ribbon cutting for the new city-wide water meter project.
Work Session
There are three items on the work session agenda:
IT strategic plan
Stormwater update
Red light cameras
Regular Session
Presentations
Proclamation for Paralegals Week
First draft of downtown traffic engineering study
Consent Agenda
The consent agenda includes approval of three ordinances, two resolutions, and transmittal of minutes from meetings of the Architectural Review Board, Economic Development Authority, and Planning Commission.
Public Hearings
Granting a special use permit to Mrs. Bee’s Learning Academy for a Child-Care Center at 105 Classic Court.
Granting a special use permit for the adaptive reuse of the Medical Arts Building into an apartment building with 30 units.
Extending a lease with T-Mobile for co-location of telecommunications equipment on the Courtland Water Tower.
Council Agenda
Approval of minutes from August 26 work session and September 9 public hearing and regular session.
Appointments to the Board of Zoning Appeals, Economic Development Authority (three applicants for one vacancy), and Clean and Green Commission.
City Manager Agenda
Second read approval of zoning map amendment and special use permit for mixed-use development with “specialty grocery store” at 3430 Fall Hill Avenue.
Initiate public review of amendments to regulations for day care center use.
Amending the fiscal year 2025 budget to make final adjustments to the Children’s Services Act Fund.
Meeting Details
