The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Diane Albrecht

Fredericksburg

“Born and raised in the Stafford/ Fredericksburg area, Shirley spent most of her life surrounded by the community and family she loved. If you knew her, you loved her. Her journey on this earth was one marked by strength, laughter, compassion, and unwavering love for all children. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and many more whose lives were touched by her kindness. We ask that you remember her life for the way it was lived, and for the profound impact it had on the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her. She was member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Fredericksburg Auxiliary 4123 for 31 years.”

Connie Lee Bell

Fredericksburg

“Connie's life can best be described by 5 ‘F’ words: Family, Friends, Flowers, Food, and Fun. In her almost 70 years here with us, she experienced an abundance of each. She had a love for flowers, and could often be found creating a centerpiece, arrangement, or wreath. Connie would get great pleasure out of her creations and would often share them with others. Another love of hers was cooking. Connie was a great cook. She delighted in preparing tasty meals to share with her family. She would set the table, light the candles, and the entire family would sit together with the TV off during a meal. Even if Washington was playing Dallas during football season. She loved making memories with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

“She was born on October 9, 1941, in Ansbach, Germany, and immigrated to the United States in the late 1960s, living in North Carolina, briefly in Utah, and later in Virginia.

Lore worked for many years in the retail sector, demonstrating commitment and resilience as a single parent providing for her daughter, Kimberley. She took pride in her daughter's achievements and independence. Her greatest joy was being Oma to Preston, her cherished grandson; from their first meeting, her love for him never wavered.

Lore also took great joy in gardening, cooking, and being a cat owner. Gardening was her passion, and she was always proud of how plants and the lawn would flourish under her care. Lore was also an extraordinary talent in the kitchen, cooking up fabulous dishes, with German recipes being her favorite. She proudly followed the German tradition of having beer with her lunch each day. Lore was particularly fond of cats and cared for several throughout her lifetime.”

Judy Dale Charles

Stafford

Gladys Lorraine Cooper

Fredericksburg

“When Mrs. Cooper came to Fredericksburg as a young married woman, she began work at Bonn's Drugstore downtown. She was also a waitress at The Kenmore Coffee Shop. After leaving the coffee shop, she worked at Morganstern Pants Company for 17 years. She then worked at Southland Corporation for a number of years before her retirement. After retirement, she was a care giver for many elderly people in the Fredericksburg area.

Mrs. Cooper was an avid Bingo player for over 50 years with two of her sisters-in-law and her best friend. In all settings, she was very social, caring, and always approachable. She was the most loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend that anyone could ask for. She will be missed greatly.”

Scott Crawford

Fredericksburg

“Scott was an accomplished electrical design engineer at M.C. Dean, Inc., known for his expertise and professionalism. Scott earned his B.S. from the University of South Carolina and studied at University College Hull in England, reflecting his commitment to learning and growth.

Above all, Scott was a devoted father who found joy in being active with his children, especially through sports. His enthusiasm, support, and presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

“Affectionately known as ‘Sonny’ and ‘Duke,’ he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and went on to be an active and dedicated member of the American Legion, continuing his lifelong commitment to service and camaraderie.”

Mildred Evans

Spotsylvania

James Gilbert

Stafford

Rachel Elizabeth Harden

Fredericksburg

“He was drafted into the U.S. Army at a young age and served in Korea. After leaving the Army, he was married to Terry Hayden, with whom he had two children. He began working at Marine Corps Base Quantico as a Carpenter Leader and retired after 35 years of dedicated public service. In 1999, Steve married his second wife, Nancy, with whom he enjoyed life until she passed away in 2010. After retirement, he set up camp at Four Winds Campground and made it his home until 2024. When his health declined, he became a resident of Carriage Hill Nursing Home in Fredericksburg, VA.”

Kevin Little

Spotsylvania

“He had a love for the outdoors, especially when fishing or sitting by a fire pit. He enjoyed working on cars and watching westerns, and he was known for his skill at grilling and smoking meats. These simple pleasures brought him happiness, and he loved sharing them with those around him.

Above all, he was a devoted grandfather. Caring for his grandson and spending time with family meant the most to him, and those moments will be remembered with love.”

Paulina Carmela Montes

Fredericksburg

Donald Crittenden Pfanz

Spotsylvania

“After college he made his career with the National Park Service, serving for 32 years at Petersburg Battlefield Park, Fort Sumter National Monument, and Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County National Military Park. In the latter assignment, he helped organize and execute the annual Chatham Concert Series, National Cemetery Luminaria, and Memorial Day Program.

An avid preservationist, Pfanz was a founder of The Association for the Preservation of Civil War Sites (now The American Battlefield Trust). He also wrote 10 books on key people and places of the Civil War, including Clara Barton’s Civil War, Richard S. Ewell: A Soldier’s Life, War So Terrible: A Popular History of the Battle of Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania National Military Park and Fredericksburg: A Comprehensive Civil War Guide.”

Charles Randall

Fredericksburg

“During high school he worked at the old General Washington Inn in Fredericksburg. VA After graduation he worked for Atlantic and Potomac Research at Quantico, Virginia Marine Corps base. Later he joined the U.S. Navy on September 7, 1973, followed by employment at Southland Corp. He continued my career at Union Hardware and Design Center in downtown Washington, D.C. My next business adventure was in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania as a Manager of a huge hardware store. He moved back to Fredericksburg, Virginia area in 1981, his native hometown where he began working at Fairfax Lumber and Millwork as a manager, responsible for buying stock for the store.”

Patti Lynn Rantz

Fredericksburg

“Known by many in our community for her role as Director of the Medical Center of Stafford for a number of years, Patti was a Registered Nurse and spent her life healing and taking care of others.

She especially took pride and joy in taking care of her four grandchildren, Evan, Kate, Cameron and Connor.”

Vivien Lee Shiner

Fredericksburg

“She was employed by PMI in Washington, DC for over 20 years. In addition to her professional career, she served as a cheerleading coach and worked at a daycare center during her spare time. She also worked as a crossing guard for many years. Vivien had a passion for creating floral arrangements throughout the year, decorating both the interior and exterior of her home. She loved “digging in the dirt” in her yard and flower beds. She was also devoted to animal welfare, caring for three stray dogs- Lucky, Sadie, and Shadow.



An enthusiastic reader, Vivien enjoyed books and classic western films such as Gunsmoke, Laramie, and Riflemen.”

James Bert Short

Stafford

“Born on December 14, 1957, Debbie lived a life filled with warmth and generosity. She was the heart and pillar of strength of her family, always putting others before herself and making everyone feel welcome with her gentle, caring spirit.

She was a devoted wife to her husband Bernie, mother to her children, but her greatest joy of all was being the BEST Grandma/Mamaw in the world. Her greatest gift was her unconditional love that she gave her family every single day and boy, did she love big.

Those who had the privilege of knowing her will remember her contagious smile, laugh, resilience, and wisdom, but above all, her selflessness. She had a way to find the bright spot of any situation and the ability to make an ordinary day or moment feel special.”

“Randy was a proud member of the Eagles Lodge, where he volunteered for many years.

An outdoorsman at heart, he loved fishing and crabbing, often spending peaceful days by the water. Randy was also a football and baseball fan and looked forward to watching the Washington Commanders and Fredericksburg Nationals every season. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Eagles.”

Michael Curtis Weller

Fredericksburg

“Michael enjoyed motorcycles and worked as a painter.”

