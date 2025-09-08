By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Fredericksburg City Council will meet for a work session at 5:30 in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular business meeting at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Work Session

Interview candidates for appointment to the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Economic Development Authority (5:30 to 6 p.m.)

Review of Unified Development Ordinance regulations and potential updates regarding daycare uses (6 to 6:30pm)

Update on sewer conveyance upgrades (6:30 to 7 p.m.)

Regular Session

Presentations

Mayor Kerry Devine will present a proclamation for Fredericksburg Fashion Week.

Consent Agenda

There are eight items on the consent agenda, including transmittal of minutes from meetings of the Memorials Advisory Commission and the Pathways Committee and budget amendments to appropriate funds for purchase of a replacement Fredericksburg Regional Transit vehicle and hardware and software for the E911 Center.

Public Hearing

There are three public hearings on the agenda:

Special use permit and rezoning application to construct 50,000 square feet of commercial uses—including a specialty grocery store—and 605 residential units (240 townhouses, 365 multifamily) on 34.7 acres off Fall Hill Avenue. The Fredericksburg Planning Commission in July recommended approval of this project.

Renewal of cable franchise agreement with Cox Communications.

Review of the city’s draft Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER), prepared each year in order to meet federal guidelines under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Council Agenda

Approval of minutes from April, May, June, and July work sessions and August 26 regular session.

City Manager Agenda

Approval of contract between city and Rappahannock Area Community Services Board for mental health services.

Assign $250,000 from unappropriated fund balance to expenses related to the 300th anniversary celebration of Fredericksburg.

Approval of resolution initiating amendments to regulations for tattoo/piercing establishments.

Receipt of letter withdrawing appeal of Planning Commission’s decision regarding the Gateway Boulevard data center project.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”