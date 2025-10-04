By Martin Davis

A week from today — October 11 — cats of all stripes will take over Fredericksburg’s Canal Quarter for a celebration of all things that meow, mew, and purr.

For the second year running, the Advance — along with sponsors Fredericksburg Animal Hospital and Cool Cat Cupcakes — is hosting Fredericksburg’s Cat Tour & Coffee in the Canal Quarter.

The fun begins with a trolley tour of the Canal Quarter neighborhood, allowing people to explore a range of feline surprises, local art, and neighborhood history.

The Cat Tours last approximately one hour and will run between 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Afterwards, there will be refreshments and fun at Old Mill Park.

Join us for a delightfully whiskered morning, chat with cat enthusiasts, sip coffee, and learn about the fascinating history & architecture of this unique neighborhood—it’s bound to be the cat’s meow!

Private cat tours are available for people’s group, office, or friends. Email Megan for more details. (megan@fredericksburgparent.net).

Now that your whiskers are whetted, plug in and listen to Marty, Adele, and Adele’s daughters talk about the cat tour, the joy of cat ownership, and why Marty and Adele begin each Monday editorial meeting engaged in a hot debate over who makes the better pet — cats or dogs. (Guess who wins that one?)

